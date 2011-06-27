Used 2018 Lexus ES 300h Consumer Reviews

I've owned the car for less than a week, and here are my initial impressions: I'm an average sized person and find the seats very comfortable on long Interstate drives. My car has the leather seats, not the Lexus version of vinyl. The mouse-like control for navigation and other display functions sometimes gets a bad rap in reviews, but I find it easy to use and perfectly positioned. If you're used to using a mouse with your PC, it will be second nature to you. The car's display is sheltered in a recessed cove on top of the dash and that completely shields it from sunlight and there is never any glare. If it were a touch screen, you wouldn't be able to reach it, hence the mouse control. The display is as clear and sharp as any I've ever seen. The instrumentation is superb, and the Bluetooth operation and audio quality is perfect. So far, my only complaint is rather minor: there's no storage spot for sunglasses in the overhead console as many other cars have today. One thing to be aware of: the car is not absolutely quiet as many reviewers have claimed. The gas engine noises are well muted but you'll still hear tire noise at 70 mph on the freeway. On another car I own, I found that Pirelli tires are somewhat quieter than the Michelin Primacy tires that come stock on the Lexus. But, the car seems to be quieter than the other hybrids I've tested (Honda Accord, Ford Fusion, Toyota Camry and Avalon). If you're considering one of the better hybrids but are put off by the Lexus MSRP, consider the Camry or Avalon - they're very close in terms of comfort and noise levels.

David , 05/08/2019 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Bought the Lexus 300h ten months ago. This is my first Lexus, my first "luxury" car, my first hybrid. My reason for selecting this model after many months of searching, test driving, knuckle cracking over a large expense as this was Lexus reliability and the advertised hybrid miles per gallon. Every objective resource of auto efficiency and reliability concluded, if you want a hybrid system that will provide years of reliable, cost efficient service, you purchase a Lexus. So I did. Ten months later I have two complaints, criticisms: a.) the navigation software/operation system is THE dumbest, unfriendly, stupid system I have ever seen or used. It is absolutely useless unless you have the address. It is impossible to ask for and have navigation based upon: Navigate To, or Go To...Home Depot. The system will respond, "Italian Restaurants. Is this correct?" or similar. If I could change one aspect of this car it would be the entire radio/navigation operational system. It is THE stupidest. My second issue is a complaint..., a real frustration: it does not get 40 miles per gallon around town. On the open freeway for hours/miles, yes. Easily. But around town this car was advertised as achieving 40 miles per gallon. If I get 35 it was a good tank. Typically, I obtain 32 mph. I have taken it to my dealer who suggested I drive it easier, buy a better brand (not octane, Brand) of gas as independent operators buy cheap gas, and over inflate the tires by two pounds. None of those suggestions has changed performance. My Lexus dealer tested the gas in the tank and determined that tank had a good rating of gas. As for my driving, in ten months I have driven this car as if I am 85 years old, driven it as if I were setting land speed records..., it does not matter. Drive hard, drive soft..., it does not achieve better than 32 mph. I bought the car because of the hybrid efficiency and miles per gallon and I am disappointed. Now, for the positive...those are the only two issues in ten months; the car is spectacular to drive, quiet, comfortable, handles beautifully, has more than enough power for the hilly topography of southern California. I have made a number of trips to the Bay Area, into Arizona, and achieved a full 40 mph on the long open road. I love the car in every other way. Now, should the Lexus designers read this review I have one suggestion: how about sporting up the exterior looks! The design is tired, needs a real sport face lift, add some detail lines across the expansive side panels. Otherwise, this is a terrific car.