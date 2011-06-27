Used 2016 Land Rover LR4 HSE Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|full time 4WD
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Center locking differential
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|342.0/433.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|Torque
|332 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|340 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.6 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|Ebony Cargo Cover Pack
|yes
|Chrome Wheel Lock Pack
|yes
|Vision Assist Package
|yes
|Black Wheel Lock Pack
|yes
|Heavy-Duty Package
|yes
|Factory Installed Tow Package
|yes
|Black Design Package w/19" Black Wheels
|yes
|Protection Pack
|yes
|Climate Comfort Package
|yes
|Black Design Package w/20" Black Wheels
|yes
|HSE Package
|yes
|Almond Cargo Cover Pack
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|diversity antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|380 watts stereo output
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|11 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|InControl Apps
|yes
|Wood/Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Adaptive Cruise Control
|yes
|Sirius Satellite Radio and HD Radio
|yes
|Factory Installed Rear Seat Entertainment System
|yes
|Black Lacquer Finish Trim
|yes
|Meridian Surround Sound Premium Audio Upgrade
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|Front head room
|40.4 in.
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|captains chairs front seats
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|Rear head room
|42.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.6 in.
|one-piece folding third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|20" Split Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels In Light Silver Polish Finish
|yes
|20" 5 Split-Spoke Sparkle Finish Alloy Wheels
|yes
|20" 5-Spoke Diamond Turned & Black Finish Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|Maximum cargo capacity
|90.3 cu.ft.
|Angle of departure
|26.7 degrees
|Length
|190.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7716 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5655 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7143 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.9 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.3 in.
|Angle of approach
|32.2 degrees
|Height
|74.1 in.
|Wheel base
|113.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|255/55R19 tires
|yes
|19 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$55,300
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
