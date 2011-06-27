  1. Home
Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE Features & Specs

More about the 2015 LR4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$55,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.2/433.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.8 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque332 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Black Design Package w/19" Black Wheelsyes
Black Design Package w/20" Black Wheelsyes
Climate Comfort Packageyes
HSE Packageyes
Vision Assist Packageyes
Heavy-Duty Packageyes
Factory Installed Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
InControl Appsyes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Sirius Satellite Radio and HD Radioyes
Factory Installed Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Black Lacquer Finish Trimyes
Meridian Surround Sound Premium Audio Upgradeyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room42.4 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
20" 5 Split-Spoke Sparkle Finish Alloy Wheelsyes
Extended Paint Paletteyes
20" 5-Spoke Diamond Turned & Black Finish Alloy Wheelsyes
20" Split Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels In Light Silver Polish Finishyes
Premium Paint Palleteyes
Black Metallic Exterior Paintyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity90.3 cu.ft.
Angle of departure26.7 degrees
Length190.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Curb weight5655 lbs.
Gross weight7143 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Angle of approach32.2 degrees
Height74.1 in.
Wheel base113.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Scotia Grey Metallic
  • Mariana Black Metallic
  • Montalcino Red Metallic
  • Havana Metallic
  • Causeway Grey
  • Kaikoura Stone Metallic
  • Aruba Metallic
  • Aintree Green
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Fuji White
Interior Colors
  • Almond/Arabica, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
255/55R19 tiresyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 15000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles