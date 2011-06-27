Used 2005 Land Rover LR3 Consumer Reviews

Overall a great vehicle! bill4516 , 10/11/2013 24 of 24 people found this review helpful Bought a used 2005 LR3 V8 with 75,000 miles. Now just about to turn 100,000. Overall I love this vehicle and (knock wood) have not had any mechanical issues. Besides it's amazing appearance, it was cheaper than a used Tahoe 4X4. It rides very smoothly and has just the right amount of power. The a/c ( I live in Phoenix) works great. I'm hoping that it stays reliable. It hasn't however been problem free. The glove box door broke, the little door that covers the cigarette light won't stay up ( I don't smoke), the handle for the back storage area floor board came off and my side molding has come off twice. Once while four wheeling and once in a car wash (poor design). Still love the car! Report Abuse

Things to Look For in a Used LR3 OoltewahLR3 , 06/16/2010 34 of 35 people found this review helpful I bought this LR3 in 2008 when gas prices skyrocketed, and everyone was dumping their SUVs for better fuel economy. I bought a 2005 LR3 V8 with 30k miles for $20k with a full bumper to bumper warranty. Once I took it off- road with the dealership mechanics, I fell in love with it. I don't care that the sunroof leaks - at least not that much. If you buy one, make sure to buy it during a rain storm and drive it aggressively. That's when you'll notice a leak problem if there is one. Also - look for signs of leakage below the VIN number plate. There is a piece of paper below it (likely from the factory). If it is discolored, it is probably from one of those crummy sunroof drains.

The little things Will4516 , 11/11/2015 SE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 6A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful The ride, comfort and off road ability are amazing. It's the little things that are bothersome. All of these happened after 90,000 miles. Broken handle on glove box, broken radio button, handle on back storage compartment fell off, power front seat went out, drivers side power window button won't open back passenger side window, lost two rear exterior rocker panels in car wash and rear lift gate pistons went out. Not to mention the trip meter, gas mileage indicator, and miles till empty read out work some days and some days dont. At 120,000 miles this thing runs like it did at 50,000 miles. But the little things are incredibly annoying. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Still holding on to my LR3 gr8song , 06/02/2011 13 of 13 people found this review helpful In 2007, bought my 2005 LR3 used at about 45,000 miles and also bought very expensive extended warranty from Fidelity due to its bad reputation of reliability. Ending up never needed the extended warranty. Never have had any major problems except a few minors like the rear window wiper and brake cable corrosion. The "Check Engine" light occasionally came on and was told by my dealership that I needed new battery more than a year ago. My local Interstate Battery store checked the battery out just fine, and I am still running with it. I did changed 4 brakes with brake rotors twice for the 4 years and 50,000 miles that I have owned it so far for almost $3,000 each time. That's expensive!!!