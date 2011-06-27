Used 2015 Land Rover LR2 Consumer Reviews

I purchased my LR2 immediately prior to one of the most punishing winters in New England history and put 13,900 miles on it in a year of driving (mixed town/highway use as a daily driver). The all-wheel drive system of this SUV is unmatched by any other SUV in the compact market. When forced to drive in several of the blizzards with 1-2 feet of snow, I simply placed the vehicle into snow mode and had no issues driving on untreated roadways. The climate controls are all control dials, which made it easy to adjust while driving. The voice-activated navigation, heated steering wheel/seats were also incredible. The 4 cylinder turbo engine moves the vehicle, giving it a sporty and fun driving experience when paired with the nimble nature of the steering system. Another cool feature for cold weather drivers is the heated windshield. Land Rover wove miniature wires through the windshield that heats the entire thing when activated (which prevents just a small section defogging and instead rapidly dissipates condensation and ice development). The negatives to the vehicle are its compact cabin (but it is a compact SUV and I am 6' tall), the presence of turbo lag when accelerating, the poor fuel economy when compared to other vehicles in this segment, the lack of a power liftgate (which has now become standard among LR2's competitors), and the small amount of legroom for rear passengers (once again; its a compact SUV). In the 13,900 miles that I drove the vehicle I experienced 2 mechanical issues. The first issue was a "low coolant" message that occurred when it was -20 degrees out. The vehicle did not have low coolant however, and the message disappeared after running the engine briefly. The second issue was a "service required" message that came on after bringing the vehicle in for its first annual service. I had to bring the light to the dealership three times to stop the message from appearing. All of this was covered under vehicle warranty, however it was an annoyance and the service experience was not what I would have expected from a luxury car brand. All said, this vehicle is incredible if you need to have the confidence to get through anything that nature throws at you (While keeping you extremely comfortable). If you're willing to compromise on that ability, other SUV's offer more technologically advanced features and much better fuel economy ratings.

Boston Suburban driver , 01/11/2017 HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I bought a brand new 2015 LR2 HSE with lots of extras (navigation, roof rack, tow hitch). Great car with truly unique looks. Have gone on long trips (500+ miles) to Maine, no problems in cold, ice, snow, the occasional pothole and/or curb, etc. Load up with surfboard and/or bikes, drives fine. It's a high sitting SUV so absolutely no quick turning. Handles very well in small parking lots. It's a smallish SUV when you sit inside. I use for myself mostly, but it can handle the family too. Every time I pack it up, I think the luggage won't fit, but somehow it does. If you have a few kids to move around a lot, it's probably too small. We have just one and it works fine. Would have upgraded to LR4 in a few years, but LR stopped production. Tried the new Discovery Sport, and it's a glorified Honda CR-V. If you want off-road, fine. If you want on-road, that's OK too. But, LR tradition and image is off-road, and the LR 2 & 4 replacement models are just not off road types at all. Very happy with LR2. Probably be a collector's item, as it's all steel framed (terrible gas guzzler), and has traditional LR suspension. The new Discovery Sport is a sedan, so it's a car undercarriage with a bubble on top (like a Subaru Forrester). I love my LR2; I've driven the Discovery Sport, RR Evoke, and RR Velar as loaner cars; I would never buy any of them. Nothing unique; nothing special; nothing rugged about them. Those are trying to compete with BMW X series. As a LR lover, I consciously want noting to do with a BMW x anything. If you get a chance to buy an LR2, they are fun to drive, dependable, and good in congested areas. If you live in a rural setting, it could feel small very quickly, but for tighter suburban roads, it's great. With snow, absolutely NO quick turning. Because it's a true LR, it has the traditional high front seats. This provides unmatched vision for the driver. The replacement models went with "cockpit" seating, which again is OK if you wanted it, but a "cockpit" has absolutely nothing, zero, zip to do with what most LR buyers are looking for. Here again, LR just dropped one of it's key signature features to replace it with a run of the mill everyone is doing it type of styling for the driver. Yuk. LR2 is great car overall. Shame they are stopping LR models. LR buyers (like me) won't change into Discovery buyers. They are very different vehicles... So, LR 2/4 buyers, maybe it's hello Tahoe, Land Cruiser, or luxury Wrangler (if they ever build one). UPDATE: it's now over 50k miles. still going great & drives very smoothly. I've had no major mechanical issues. small stuff, for sure, but the engine and basic parts are still working. I have had the RR Evoke, the Discovery Sport, and the RR Velar as loaners. All are inferior in one way or another to the basic & outdated LR2. The Evoke is a Mini Cooper (clown car), the Discovery Sport seemed a bit "tinny" and the Velar is a sedan. If you want an SUV, buy an SUV; the Velar is not an SUV. I am hopeful that when the LR2 needs to be replaced in a few years, I can switch to the new Defender. (If not, I'll look at a Land Cruiser, Yukon/Tahoe, or maybe a fully loaded Bronco if they offer one). The boxy shape and solid construction are not present in the models I've tried at LR so far. I'm not going to go from an SUV to a sedan. I've tried a number of their sedans, and I just don't want a sedan. I want the visibility, weight, power, and functional use of an SUV. The LR2 is a great (small) SUV. I'm hopeful that the Defender will be purposeful, useful, and practical (who cares about stylish and refined). Example: if you get a flat tire on a trip to go skiing, you're going to need to change your tire, right? If you drive those RR sedans, you'll be getting the spare tire that's located under the vehicle, totally unprotected, exposed to the road hazards, plus it's really cold out - enjoy! Me? In my LR2 I just open the trunk and there's my spare tire, safe, protected, dry, and easily accessible with all the tools. That was a really smart decision decision that was amazingly practical. Putting the spare out in the cold is standard procedure, but it's absolutely not optimal or even desirable. (Look what the G wagon does. Does it put the spare on the bottom of the SUV? The case is not just for show). I've had 2 flat tires so far, so I have benefited from that design decision.