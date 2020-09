2020 Land Rover Discovery Consumer Reviews

Chicago Area , 03/30/2020 Landmark Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

3 of 4 people found this review helpful

The car was very nice with many different features. The dealer did a great job in trying to explain the features. Unfortunately within 2 weeks we needed to bring it back in for an alignment and computer upgrades as the software stopped working