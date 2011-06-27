Used 1994 Land Rover Defender Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)187.2/234.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque232 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height80.2 in.
Wheel base92.9 in.
Length160.5 in.
Width70.5 in.
Curb weight3560 lbs.
