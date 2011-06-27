  1. Home
Used 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Gallardo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$219,060
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG12
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$219,060
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$219,060
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)211.0/316.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$219,060
Torque376 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower512 hp @ 8000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves40
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$219,060
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$219,060
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$219,060
leather trim on dashyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$219,060
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$219,060
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$219,060
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$219,060
Front track63.9 in.
Length169.3 in.
Curb weight3461 lbs.
Height46.6 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track62.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$219,060
Exterior Colors
  • Exterior Color - Out Of Current Range
  • Arancio Borealis
  • Giallo Midas
  • Verde Picus
  • Celeste Phoebe
  • Giallo Halys
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Nero Noctis
  • Blu Caelum
  • Nero Serapis
  • Grigio Lynx
  • Grigio Thalasso
  • Blu Fontus
Interior Colors
  • Giallo Taurus, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Giallo Taurus , leather/sueded microfiber
  • Nero Perseus , alcantara
  • Avorio Lilium, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Arancio Leonis, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Bianco Polar, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Cuoio Olympus, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Blu Scylla, leather
  • Marrone Janus, leather
  • Rosso Centaurus, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Grigio Phoenix, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Azzurro Australis, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Nero Perseus, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$219,060
19 x 11 in. wheelsyes
295/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$219,060
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$219,060
Basic2 yr./ 24000 mi.
