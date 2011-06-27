Used 2006 Lamborghini Gallardo Consumer Reviews
Kristen's pride
This car is the best car ive ever driven its fun, fast, and handles like its on rails. not to mention the reaction it provokes amongst onlookers. Audis design of the interior makes this car a lot more driver friendly. Be prepared for the extra money for proper maintenance and VIP parking.
bat out of hell
What can I say but, it's a Lambo! This machine handles like it's nobody's business, and don't get me started on the acceleration. The Egear is very responsive. You get an adrenaline rush just from starting it up. The styling makes it look like it flying down the road when it's just sitting there.
06 g spyder
Great improvements in the 06. Car rides smooth and handles well. Good change in the gearing. Looks good and exhaust sound is very much improved.
Awesome car
This car is great. I've owned this for 2 weeks and am extremly satisfied with this car. The handling is great, the power is awesome, this car is flaw less. I highly recommend that this be a car of your choice.
