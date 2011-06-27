Used 2012 Kia Soul Consumer Reviews
Great "Around Town" Car
Definately a fun car to drive. Bought as companion to Chrysler Van, whose capacity I need about 20% of the time. The Soul is perfect fo the 80% of the time it is 1 or 2 people, and a brief case or gym bag. I am getting 31-33 MPG around town (1.6lengine,automatic). I use ECO mode about half the time. Love how quick and agile it is. Interesting that highway mileage has been well below estimates. At 70 MPH, RPMs are 2800. Need to be at about 55 to get advertised MPG. Overall, very happy after 1000 miles.
in my soul
I bought this car for my wife and like every other car, I end up with it when she outgrows it. I am a car guy, owning a chevelle convertible, camaros and a nova, this is not a car I would go looking for. But I like it. It is easy to work on. I changed the brakes before noon last Saturday. The oil and filter are right up front. It drives tight with a nice build of torque through the low to mid range. Mine is the + model which has every useful piece of tech in it but no screen, which in my opinion is far worse than a physical nob. The false speaker in the middle is a terrible design since it is a focal point of the dash, I will figure out something creative to do with that. Good car.
Nice Set of Wheels
We had been married 44 years. For the first time in our marriage, my wife asked for a specific car, the Soul! I said, a what? We usually buy a new car ever year or two; I give her the new one and I use the older one in my sales job. My wife loves this car. She is 5'2" and it fits her perfectly. It sets higher so she can see fine and this makes getting in and out much easier for her. We have had no problems with the car. It has excellent pick up and stops well. It will seat five but one of them had better be a child in the back seat! Our only complaint is that the ride is harsher than need be. I understand the new ones are a bit softer. I don't like not having a spare tire so I got one at the junk yard. I change my own oil and it is easy to do on the Soul. We bought this car with 3000 miles on it, the previous owner felt is was too small for his family but it is perfect for us. All our kids are grown. Gas mileage is a little less than I had hoped for. At 65 mph and on the flat Interstates in IL, I cannot get over 30 and I milk a car for gas mileage. I could get 36 on our 2010 Malibu on the same roads. I didn't like that it did not have "driving lights" so I bought OEM fog lights on eBay and installed them so that they are on whenever the ignition is on. I do like the fact that after an amount of time, the car will automatically turn off any lights left on after you turn the car off; headlights, dome light, etc. My wife and I would highly recommend the Kia Soul. We have the "Plus" model. We have only had one recall and that was optional. (UPDATE) This car is amazing, still no problems and my wife loves it. We almost traded it for a 2016 Soul but this one is just too nice to give up. Go buy one. (UPDATE) 1/16/2018 This car continues to impress us. No problems what so ever. Over 47K miles now on it. (UPDATE) 1/16/2020 Amazing car, now over 50K and not one problem or issue with the car. We had to replace the battery in the fall and put new tires on it. As the car has gotten more miles on it, we can now get up to 33 mpg on flat highways at 65 mph. Highly recommended vehicle.
Beware the Tires
A good fun car. Good gas mileage. Lots of room. Easy to maneuver. Nice visibility. Service is horrible. No spare tire! Tires are lousy. I don't think they're safe. Two flats in less than six months normal driving. Set $600 back to put decent tires on, won't believe how it improves the ride.
I love my 2012 Kia Soul Base Automatic w/options
I bought my new 2012 Soul base automatic in mid September. BRIGHT SILVER. I Love Love it! I was going to settle for the base base manual but once I drove the automatic base I fell in love. Its not over loaded but just loaded enough. Cruise, sports matic, side blinkers, bluetooth, steering wheel controls and ECO. I am sure their is more.This is my fourth Kia and so happy with KIA. All their cars are great! Even though it only has the hubcaps it sure looks great. I already have 3300 miles on it. and looking forward to many many more.
