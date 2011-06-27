2019 Kia Optima Consumer Reviews

Optimal comfort Sarah Graham , 02/02/2019 S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful I have owned 2 kia's previously (Optima and Sorento EX), and my daughter has owned 2, (Sportage and Optima). I can say that my recent purchase of the 2019 Kia Optima S is the best by far. A luxury car with an affordable price. It has all the latest tech upgrades and the smoothest ride ever. I got every option I have always wanted in a car for an excellent price....I coudn't be more ecstatic. Very visually pleasing, remarkably comfortable, and exceeding my expectations in every way! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Way better than Camry Ronald O , 06/09/2019 LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful This was such a good option. The car practically drives itself on the highway. It’s modern and turns heads. The headlights could be better and I plan on replacing the bulb with LED headlight. The seats are comfy and the car has a nice acceleration. We chose this over the Camry and wouldn’t go back. This is way better and it has better reviews than even a Honda CRV! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A great car. Greg R , 02/22/2019 EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 32 of 33 people found this review helpful I have owned the ex 12,15,17,19. (non premium) The 12-15 was great overall cars, the 17 was comfortable but it was slow the 19 is a combination of a luxury and a sports feeling car. When I tested the car at the dealer I was amazed by the technology that it had. lane assist, blind spot and detection while in reverse. As far as comfort I am a big guy and I first tested the the S model. This model did not feel comfortable to me but the ex did. compared to the 2017 I was taken away and excited by the speed. Yes I can pass cars now without shifting in low and while comfort level mode (eco) After the test drive I wanted the car so bad I gave up my 2017 with 48K on it and took out a high interest loan to get this car I was so excited by it. A week later I Still love the car, but as a consumer I was un aware I was getting a DCT Transmission. This Transmission is not as smooth as a conventional transmission and this transmission have had previous complaints with other manufactures. However; while some vehicles had bad luck with them other manufactures have had good luck as time went on. What got me aware of this was the occasional jerk or shake at low speeds. According to my research this is normal. This is a Dual Clutch Transmission that acts like a manual but has the convenience of a automatic. My Feelings are mixed on it, but it's supposed to give me better gas millage since it's 7 speed and more power along with the turbo. And yes I love the power in the car. I guess for me the ex model is the best it's got the smaller 17 inch wheels for a more comfortable ride the 18's no doubt are better for performance but i like a softer road feel. The inside of the car looks and tech is awesome! . As far as the DCT that will take time for me to figure out how I feel. on one hand I love that I get to 40 to 50 mph in no time but on the other I'm giving up a small amount of comfort of a old fashion transmission Again it's not a major thing but something I have to learn about more and get used to. I would definitely recommend the car just be aware of the Transmission difference. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Highly Recommended Marshall , 06/09/2019 EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I bought the 2019 Kia Optima EX to replace a 2013 Hyundai Sonata that was totaled. I drove the Camry, Accord, Sonata, Mazda 6 as well as Optima. I had driven a Sonata with 1.6 turbo several years ago and felt that engine and transmission combination was the best non-hybrid combination. This car has more than adequate power, better than average fuel economy, a smooth, quiet comfortable ride. The car has the premium package so I have everything except folding side mirrors. I found there is a break-in period before the engine and transmission work together smoothly. The car felt "broken in" at between 3500 and 4000. The gas mileage also increased significantly. The car is rated at 37 mpg highway, I have reached 39 mpg while keeping up with the flow of traffic. This is after owning the car for over a year. I have actually exceeded 40 miles per gallon in one trip. The longer I own this car the happier I am with my choice. I will have owned this car for 2 years in October. The one car I did not try was the Subaru. I tried one before COVID-19. Driving the Subaru did not change my mind. I still prefer the Optima. The Optima EX has a livelier engine and does everything well. I expect to be driving the Optima for a long time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse