Used 2016 Kia K900 Consumer Reviews

Car has been trouble free, other than having the tires changed to continental's, every thing works fine. Would have given a better rating except for a couple of things. No apple car play, no rear entertainment. No hud. The problem was I purchased a 2015 CPO car so got great price. Live in Arizona so wanted a light or white interior, couldn't get it with the VIP package in white interior at that time. Fuel economy could be better , but I'm getting combined better than the highway mileage listed for car. Would have been better with the VIP package After 54,000 miles, traded for a 2018 Genesis G90. I've owned 6 KIA's, sorry to leave. Kia doesn't have the new K900 out that includes everything I want hope they follow Hyundai's lead with new luxury brand. (just don't think they will) Car was great, no problems at all excellent car Wish I had a K900 with VIP. Would still be driving it if it had VIP and I would be much happier than with the G90 Every trip we take with the Genesis, something goes bad. 5 trips 5 major problems. Even the service was better at my KIA dealership Than at Hyundai dealerships. Maybe will change if Genesis has it's own dealerships

Daniel H , 01/21/2017 Premium V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A)

14 of 16 people found this review helpful

We have two identical K900s that we bought in October 2016 we have taken both of the cars in since day 2 with small to large problems. Kia Motors was aware of some of the issues prior to us buying our two cars. As an example, the cruise control set speed indicator and speedometer do not match, ex. If the cruise is set at 70 mph it says you are going 75 mph on speedometer they still have no idea how to fix it from Kia Motors and its been over 4 months since I reported it. Backup camera wouldn't show picture had camera replaced. Auto Hold Brake feature on both have issues, on one it lets off the brake when it shouldn't which could make you get into an accident. Our other K900 is also having an issue with Auto Hold but it now doesn't work at all and has lights on indicating it knows there is an issue. For both, parts have been ordered to replace a different module on each respectively one a Trac module and other an ABS module, but it sounds like the Field Technician is guessing at least with the ABS module been waiting for ABS module since November 26. 2016. Trac module was ordered in late December. Fuel door doesn't open now without using manual release in trunk along with pushing the door open. Vibration, tire and alignment issues continue to be present even after multiple times of tires being replaced. Finally, overall customer service satisfaction from Kia Motors in handling my cases is Extremely Poor, I asked Kia on December 19 for a callback and even after multiple attempts to speak with upper management and for callbacks, the first time someone called me back was on January 12. I only received a callback because I had to file a BBB Autoline complaint since they never responded to my lemon law notice even after 30 days and even though I already had an open case. Also, be aware although Kia promises on their site that K900 customers should get a Cadenza or K900 loaner car don't bet on it. My dealer only has 2 loaner cars in its tiny fleet, an Optima or Sorrento don't expect to be blown away for the start of a luxury car experience. I think it is funny that the dealer employees have to be K900 certified but they don't follow Kia's rules even though they know the rules. And if you're wondering my dealer is the largest in the world so why can't they follow the rules and meet customer expectations.