  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Cadenza
  4. 2019 Kia Cadenza
  5. Consumer Reviews

2019 Kia Cadenza Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Cadenza
5(0%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(100%)
1.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Cadenzas for sale
MSRP Starting at
$33,100
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:

I thought this was my last car!

Tamie, 08/01/2020
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought my cadenza, loving it. But my phone never worked, we tried so many things from the day I bought it , they told me finally it was my phone, it was in the shop so many times my job is me on my phone all day in my car so hands free was very important to me in any vehicle drive. That is and was a requirement to me. I work in the Healthcare field. Finally, the manager told me it was the car, that several cadenza had issues in the hands-free they are and were aware of the problem but kia was not willing to fix the problem. Not till someone gets hurt, and they are forced to fix it. At the time we had 2 vehicles from kia. We returned one, I've sold the other. I would NEVER buy a vehicle from someone who does NOT stand behind their product.

Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Cadenzas for sale

Related 2019 Kia Cadenza info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars