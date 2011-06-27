2019 Kia Cadenza Consumer Reviews
I thought this was my last car!
I bought my cadenza, loving it. But my phone never worked, we tried so many things from the day I bought it , they told me finally it was my phone, it was in the shop so many times my job is me on my phone all day in my car so hands free was very important to me in any vehicle drive. That is and was a requirement to me. I work in the Healthcare field. Finally, the manager told me it was the car, that several cadenza had issues in the hands-free they are and were aware of the problem but kia was not willing to fix the problem. Not till someone gets hurt, and they are forced to fix it. At the time we had 2 vehicles from kia. We returned one, I've sold the other. I would NEVER buy a vehicle from someone who does NOT stand behind their product.
- Interior
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the Cadenza
Related 2019 Kia Cadenza info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Kia K5
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2019 Optima Plug-In Hybrid
Research Similar Vehicles
- Lexus GS 300 2019
- Kia K900 2019
- 2020 Audi S7
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2020 S6
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata
- 2019 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2020 GS F
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V