2019 Kia Cadenza Consumer Reviews

Tamie , 08/01/2020 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 8A)

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought my cadenza, loving it. But my phone never worked, we tried so many things from the day I bought it , they told me finally it was my phone, it was in the shop so many times my job is me on my phone all day in my car so hands free was very important to me in any vehicle drive. That is and was a requirement to me. I work in the Healthcare field. Finally, the manager told me it was the car, that several cadenza had issues in the hands-free they are and were aware of the problem but kia was not willing to fix the problem. Not till someone gets hurt, and they are forced to fix it. At the time we had 2 vehicles from kia. We returned one, I've sold the other. I would NEVER buy a vehicle from someone who does NOT stand behind their product.