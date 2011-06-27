  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Commander
  4. Used 2009 Jeep Commander
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Jeep Commander Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Commander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,380
See Commander Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,380
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,380
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Torque235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,380
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,380
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,380
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Front head room42.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Front track62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4826 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.42 cd.
Angle of approach34.8 degrees
Maximum payload1280 lbs.
Angle of departure27.2 degrees
Length188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height72.1 in.
Wheel base109.5 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Exterior Colors
  • Jeep Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Olive Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Khaki, leather
  • Khaki, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,380
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,380
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,380
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Commander Inventory

Related Used 2009 Jeep Commander Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles