Used 1992 Jeep Comanche Eliminator Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
CylindersInline 6
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Length179.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3045 lbs.
Ground clearance9.4 in.
Height64.7 in.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sage Green Metallic Low Gloss
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic Low Gloss
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Cordovan Pearl Metallic
  • Malibu Yellow
  • Black
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Pearlstone Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic Low Gloss
  • Spinnaker Blue Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Canyon Blue Metallic
  • Navajo Turquoise Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Copper Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Radiant Fire
