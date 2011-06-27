Used 2009 Jaguar XK Consumer Reviews
XK8 2005 review
This is my 3rd Jaguar & so far I really like it. Eventhough the design is a bit aged, it's still a head-turner. It's hard to tell the difference between years anyway. It's fairly comfortable for long trips, gas mileage is decent using premium fuel. I get 26.8 mpg at a constant 70 mph. Reliability has been great so far.
The Jag to have!
Great styling and performance in that classic Jag silhouette. I chose the coupe over the convertible because quite frankly it has a much better ass. The convertible is fine if you live in south Florida and have an enlarged prostate, but it just lacks the appeal of the coupe. This is a true GT give speed and comfort, with a decent amount of rigidity and stability with traction control on. If you want a wild ride, hold the traction control button for 10 seconds to disengage the control and go easy in the first curve!!! Acceleration is amazingly quick. The paddle shift is instantaneous. The huge front discs provide more than adequate braking without any signs of fade, any the new rigid all aluminum frame keeps everything feeling taut. The interior has the classic Jaguar burled wood and plush supportive leather seats which can be adjusted 12 different way from Sunday to fit most any height and stature. The back seat, while looking nice serves no real practical purpose. Space is so limited you couldn't fit a legless dwarf back there. The coupe does have a usable trunk which will fit a couple of full size luggage or 2 sets of golf clubs. There are a few things to be concerned with on this vehicle. They are known to have sticky thermostats which are not difficult to change out yourself. Mine would generally stick in colder weather if the car wasn't warmed up for a few minutes before taking it out. This demonstrated a dashboard warning. After speaking to the dealer he told me to just buy an error code scanner and eliminate the code if it comes up repeatedly. Also, be careful not to leave this car out in the sun as a habit. The dashboard leather will shrink and start to pull away!!! Get a dashboard cover or reflector. There is no easy fix for this. Your looking at a close to $4000 repair (to have it done right). All in all this is a fantastic car which was designed by the same person who designed the Aston Martin DB7-9. They are virtually identical, but i think the Jag has a certain amount of flair and refinement that you won't get in the AM. I love this XKR and will most probable have it for a very long while.
Awesome
I have looked at the XKR Coupe for years but knew that I had to have it when the latest model came out in 2007. Not the convertible but the very exclusive looking hardtop coupe. I finally got the opportunity to test drive it with an eye toward future purchase. One test drive, okay two test drives and I could not leave the dealership without having one. It took a few months since I wanted the '09 but I am thrilled. It's fast, it's beautiful, it's comfortable and the envy of the neighborhood. Very technologically advanced. Modern looking but still very Jaguar. I've never owned a car like this, only dreamed of such a purchase. It is a true dream come true.
Love at first sight
I fell in love with cars at a very early age and carried that passion through the rest of my life. You name it and I've owned it; muscle cars, sports cars, luxury sedans, SUV's and yes even a pick up. I was looking for a new convertible; I did all my research and knew I would be driving a Jag. As I walked in the dealership, there was a beautiful coupe sitting on the show room floor. It was "love at first sight"!I Forgot the convertible and took the coupe for a ride. I drove it home that day. For me, everything is right about this car. The fit and finish are all about quality both inside and out. The ride is comfortable yet firm and reassuring. The look and the looks you get say it's a special car.
Love it
It's a great car and it rides like a dream... One of my all time favorites and I have had 11 Corvettes, Jaguars, Mini's and Mercedes
