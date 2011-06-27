Used 2002 Jaguar S-Type Consumer Reviews

Great Car To Own VitoD13 , 06/05/2009 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I got this car, did my homework on it and it was well worth the purchase. I had to put some bucks in it because I purchased used private, but overall the car is awesome - I love it. Fun to drive and having Caddy's and BMW's and Benz, I really think this car holds up to them and I feel better driving it because the look is nice, the style stands out. Report Abuse

Love it! Tons of fun!! Jag Man , 06/02/2008 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I have the 4.0L and it is awesome. It has a beautiful black interior and a captivating silver exterior. It turns heads everywhere and people think we are rich. With the right gas it gets 28 mpg with its nearly 300 hp. The quality is incredible and it feels like an extension of your body.

I love my Jag Love my Jag , 06/05/2009 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought my used Jag with 40000 miles in April 2009. Since then a few minor repairs, nothing crazy, but the ride and the looks are all worth it. Hitting 80 mph is too easy - watch out for the police because I have been at 105mph several times, turning heads is easy with this car.

2002 S-Type 4.0 Jim , 06/29/2007 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Very fun car to drive. Limited interior space. It has been a very reliable car with over 75,000 miles since new the only maintenance has been regular service a new battery and 1 ignition coil (covered under warranty).