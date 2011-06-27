Used 2018 Jaguar E-PACE P250 First Edition Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,550
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,550
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.1/506.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.1 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,550
Torque269 lb-ft @ 1200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower246 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,550
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,550
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,550
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,550
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,550
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,550
18 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
18 -way power driver seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,550
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room35.1 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,550
Maximum cargo capacity52.7 cu.ft.
Length173.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3968 lbs.
Curb weight4035 lbs.
Gross weight5290 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height64.9 in.
Wheel base105.6 in.
Width78.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,550
Exterior Colors
  • Caldera Red
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,550
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
R20 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,550
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,550
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
