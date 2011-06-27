2019 INFINITI QX30 Consumer Reviews
Beautiful car
This is not your wife's grocery/kid hauler. It is a mis-classified luxury hatchback. It is one of the best looking cars on the market today. It can go quick and fast with its 211hp engine. The controls are well integrated. The touchscreen is integrated into the dash and doesn't stick out like an iPad glued to the center console. It parks itself. It has cameras everywhere. Parking is a no brainer. The intelligent cruise control is one stick operation and easy to use. The Bose Sound is outstanding and works flawlessly with my iPhone's Bluetooth. The one negative is that the rear hatch requires a heavy pull to close. Should be power closed
Poor choice
Who puts in a sun roof that doesnt open? A sharp looking car that doesn't hold up to it's looks. Built for average height and thin people. I wanted to love this car, but I cant. Shifting in every mode was felt. It tried.
Locked my newborn in the car running!!!
This has been one of the worst cars I have ever leased or owned. I leased this car after previously leasing the Q 50 and loved it. This car has been nothing but a nightmare from stalling and intersections because the car failed to turn back on to the 360 sensors not detecting my surroundings or being oversensitive and most recently the car has been having issues with the locks to where the car would not unlock when we are trying to get out and most recently locked my six week old Newborn in the vehicle!! Infiniti has yet to give me any solution and is basically forcing me to be in this car for the last month of my lease and has not given me any reassurance that my safety or my child safety is important to them. Do not waste your money or time on this vehicle
A 240SX heart with modern luxury
I haven't driven a car this much fun to drive in a long time. The AWD QX30 handles on rails and reminds me of the SR20DET engine teens drueled over. Turbo kicks in hard when you want it. The handling is like a Porsche. Lots of asymmetrical design and alcanterra to enjoy. It's a hot hatch with a great torquey turbo. Beautiful looks and goldilocks sizing. I truly am happy with everything, just wish it was mine instead of my wife's.
Love My QX30
I have had my SUV for a week now. I am truly impressed. I find myself so comfortable with the ride that I have missed my exit a couple of times. Had a sedan several years ago; Infiniti continues to deliver. I really enjoy the stationary sunroof. Every vehicle I had with one at some time failed.
