Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 Q50
3.8
3.8
67 reviews
List Price Range
$15,995 - $21,991
Used Q50 for Sale
Select your model:
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Don't let the reviews scare you!

Ashley, 03/24/2016
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
39 of 39 people found this review helpful

I was in the market to purchase a Q50, the reviews were scary. Look, the infotainment center is a computer! Just like any desktop computer, it is going to take a minute to boot up & become responsive. So if you are expecting super fast touch screens, do not look at this car. For me, It is quick enough, I never complain about it because I look at it as a computer and interact with it as such! I Love the car and all the features is offers! The ride is smooth, the car is quick & coming from a Hyundai Sonata the difference in quality all around is massive! I bought this car for a long term daily drive & am a happy camper!

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Ordinary driver's review after 2 months

jpat0973, 02/28/2015
Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A)
35 of 35 people found this review helpful

I'my not a professionally trained driver looking to evaluate this car on how many Gs it pulls. I'm an ordinary guy who commutes 100 miles per day and bought this car to drive it like most people will - on traffic filled highways and streets with stop lights, not hairpin turns. It is whisper quiet on the highway, faster than anything else you'll see on the road, and sips fuel. Technology is beyond what I need, but has nice features. I didn't get the deluxe technology package because I am more than capable of staying in my lane and hitting the brakes. Bottom line, this is a really nice sedan (it's not a sports car). Extra note, it's great in the snow.

Almost perfect

uttim75, 12/21/2013
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

This car is nearly perfect. It has a combination of looks, power, and technology that's unbeatable in its class, except for one thing: it bundles features that should be standard into expensive packages. I was ready to purchase the Q50 AWD Premium with navigation and leather. But in order to get memory seats and a reverse tilt down mirror, you have to move up to the Deluxe Package (another $3,100). This is unacceptable. I do NOT want the Direct Adaptive Steering that's part of this package. Really disappointed Infiniti would force its customers to buy this new technology that many do not want.

Three years and still an Awesome vehicle

imrgaff, 03/20/2014
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

After three years this is still the best car I have ever owned. I have not had one problem with it and it has just been a joy to drive. I almost dread turning it in for a new lease. This is my third Infiniti - G35, G37S and now the Q50. I have loved all of them but this is by far the best of the bunch. Everything about this car is great including the technology, which is amazing. The handling and the ride are better than both of the previous cars.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Excellent New Model

banman10, 07/23/2014
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

This is my second Infiniti. I Previously owned the initial model year 2003 Infiniti G35. 12 years old, 225,000+ miles and ran like new. The new Q50 is a spectacular car. The fit and finish of the vehicle is on par with a BMW, Lexus, etc. The attention to detail is evident throughout. The navigation system and iPad like internal systems (music, navigation, concierge, etc.) touchscreen adds significantly to the driver experience. Alternative driving modes including Sport mode afford the driver incredible engine and drivetrain responsiveness. When combined with the drive by wire handling, which has to be experienced to be appreciated, it provides a great overall driver experience. Well it's been over 2 years driving this car. The car is a pleasure. Fun to drive, excellent handling (best of any car I have owned), tremendous acceleration, comfortable on long drives, quiet and great sound system. Leased the car now I will buy it.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
