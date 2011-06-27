Used 2014 INFINITI Q50 Consumer Reviews

Don't let the reviews scare you! Ashley , 03/24/2016 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 39 of 39 people found this review helpful I was in the market to purchase a Q50, the reviews were scary. Look, the infotainment center is a computer! Just like any desktop computer, it is going to take a minute to boot up & become responsive. So if you are expecting super fast touch screens, do not look at this car. For me, It is quick enough, I never complain about it because I look at it as a computer and interact with it as such! I Love the car and all the features is offers! The ride is smooth, the car is quick & coming from a Hyundai Sonata the difference in quality all around is massive! I bought this car for a long term daily drive & am a happy camper! Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Ordinary driver's review after 2 months jpat0973 , 02/28/2015 Hybrid Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7A) 35 of 35 people found this review helpful I'my not a professionally trained driver looking to evaluate this car on how many Gs it pulls. I'm an ordinary guy who commutes 100 miles per day and bought this car to drive it like most people will - on traffic filled highways and streets with stop lights, not hairpin turns. It is whisper quiet on the highway, faster than anything else you'll see on the road, and sips fuel. Technology is beyond what I need, but has nice features. I didn't get the deluxe technology package because I am more than capable of staying in my lane and hitting the brakes. Bottom line, this is a really nice sedan (it's not a sports car). Extra note, it's great in the snow. Report Abuse

Almost perfect uttim75 , 12/21/2013 19 of 19 people found this review helpful This car is nearly perfect. It has a combination of looks, power, and technology that's unbeatable in its class, except for one thing: it bundles features that should be standard into expensive packages. I was ready to purchase the Q50 AWD Premium with navigation and leather. But in order to get memory seats and a reverse tilt down mirror, you have to move up to the Deluxe Package (another $3,100). This is unacceptable. I do NOT want the Direct Adaptive Steering that's part of this package. Really disappointed Infiniti would force its customers to buy this new technology that many do not want. Report Abuse

Three years and still an Awesome vehicle imrgaff , 03/20/2014 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful After three years this is still the best car I have ever owned. I have not had one problem with it and it has just been a joy to drive. I almost dread turning it in for a new lease. This is my third Infiniti - G35, G37S and now the Q50. I have loved all of them but this is by far the best of the bunch. Everything about this car is great including the technology, which is amazing. The handling and the ride are better than both of the previous cars. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse