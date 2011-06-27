Used 2005 INFINITI G35 Consumer Reviews

Beautiful, reliable, sports GT... Joseph , 10/24/2016 Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) 41 of 42 people found this review helpful I purchased this car in July of 2010 and have not regretted it for a single moment. I chose a diamond graphite coupe, 6MT revup, with black leather interior. I wanted a sports coupe that provided a sense of luxury and performance without breaking the bank. When I purchased this car I was considering one of my long time favorites; the BMW E46 M3, along with the G37 coupe, and BMW 335i coupe. Though I knew both BMWs were better performers, I decided against them after extensive research that showed I would likely experience expensive regular maintenance and frequent, costly repairs. The G37 was also faster and had an upgraded, nicer interior, but the exterior left something to be desired for my taste. This car is extremely reliable, low cost maintenance, and loads of fun. I literally look forward to driving it every day. The G35 coupe is truly a beautiful car with a timeless design and I get compliments on it all the time from tuners, luxury car owners, to casual, young and old. I would argue it is one of Infiniti's best exterior designs. Concerning maintenance costs, this car has been great. I purchased it with 50k on the odometer and with it being a daily driver, it now has 166k on the odometer. My most expensive repairs have been replacing the clutch / flywheel at 150k and the power steering pump shortly after; both for under 2k... that's it! I had to replace the steering wheel clock spring and did it myself for around $50 dollars. (Used part) PROS... APPEARANCE - now this is of course completely based on ones preference, but I think this car is beautiful... and based on the feedback I get on almost a daily basis, the G35 is an aesthetically pleasing design, even by today's standards. It still holds its own next to the newest designs. It was truly innovative and groundbreaking at its debue and it still shows today with the timeless, classic lines, defining its motif. PERFORMANCE - fun, fun, fun... Strong, responsive engine. With 298hp it is not the fastest out there but still a competitive performer. This particular engine is shared with the 35th anniversary 350Z 300hp engine. The only difference in the intake assembly making a difference of about 2hp. With the 350Z 'Z tube' you get to the even 300hp mark. SOUND - the exhuast note is glorious (almost exotic) and coveted by many car enthusiasts. One of the best 6 cylinder exhaust notes around, especially in this price range. Most are either too raspy, high pitched or simply unheard. I get thumbs up all the time for the G's unique, tonal qualities. Pure bliss... RELIABILITY - The engine still runs like new and doesn't miss a beat. It does burn a little oil... about 1 quart every 3-5k between oil change intervals. PRACTICALITY - Great, especially considering it is a coupe. I have a 16 month old and a 3 month old and I can get them both in the back seat. (One forward facing and one rear facing child seat) with plenty of room for myslef at 6ft. Trunk space is actually decent and the rear seats let down for larger items. Headroom is good up front, but the back not so much for taller passengers. CONS... RIDE COMFORT - don't expect a Cadillac /Benz plush ride. With the low stanced Nismo-tuned sport suspension, this car has a firm ride no doubt. I don't mind it much, but my wife and other passengers have stated it is less than desireable. It is smooth on the open highway, but does not absorb bumps and potholes well as you would expect from a 'luxury car'. It is slightly softer than the 350Z. NOISY Manual Transmission - On forums, the G35 and 350Z 6spd transmissions are often referred to as 'the rock crusher'. The clutch is noisy and chattery. You really notice it when sitting at drive thrus. Mine is even more noisy since I replaced the flywheel with a single mass, opposed to the oem dual mass. QUALITY / Materials - Interior materials are not the best but have held up well. An average mix of leather, plastics, and real aluminum trim that were fair and comparable for the mid 2000's. AUDIO / Electronics... The stereo sounds good but the interface is old and dated. I have since replaced it with a modern double-din touch screen that resolves this and many other technology related desires. TIRE WEAR - in its stock configuration, this car's camber setup eats up tires (inner wear) and does not have the adjustability needed to align for long wear. However, I purchased SPC's front and rear camber kit and can get a flat alignment that wears even for 40k. Anyway, I could get a lot more granular with this review but all things considered, I absolutely love this car. The pros outweigh the bad by multitudes. It has been a great car and I plan on keeping it for years to come. I am a detail enthusiast and take immaculate care of all vehicles I own, so I expect it to continue running and looking great. I would definitely recommend it to someone who is looking for a classy, reliable, grand tourer... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Sad to let this car go, but... litman , 12/19/2013 Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Had my '05 G for 68 months. Sold it last week and got a '12 G37 sedan. I always loved the smooth, feminine lines of the '03-06 Gs. The interior was a bit squeaky and I never really liked the orange gauge lights,but I never had any mechanical issues until recently, when the car was nearly 9 years old. Then the power seat switch failed ($1,700) and the power adjustment for the steering column failed too. Personally, when electrical issues start cropping up, I ditch the car. The car was great for what it was - a sport sedan. Rear seat room was a little tight, but I feel I got my money's worth for the car, my favorite so far. We have had five Infinitis and two Nissans through the years. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My 2005 Infiniti G35X Sedan (Great Luxury Car) Nissan Guy , 01/16/2017 x AWD 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 35 of 38 people found this review helpful Update: February 2020 141,000 miles General Maintenance on car. Besides brakes and tires had to replace some suspension parts. Radiator will need to be replaced. Dealer I bought from had replaced with a new one (checked CarFax but I found out it was cheap) because it’s malfunctioning. Fuel gauge isn’t consistent (will Need to clean) Fuse blew so have to replace (fuse box by battery) so parking lights (reverse) work. HID ballast for headlight has gone out. Will need to replace. I’ve read these are common issues as it gets older. FYI, I wil DIY the HID Lights because it requires taking off bumper to get to headlights to disconnect ballast and replace. Yes, the way Nissan engineered this car it’s the only way. One of the mechanics I go to said it would be over $1000 due to labor. No thanks. I YouTube it and it’s doable. Still a great car. It’s super reliable. As it gets older things will need to be replaced. Previous Review: I bought a 2005 Infiniti G35X (All Wheel Drive) sedan with 94,000+ miles on it on the beginning of August 2016. This car is my daily driver. It was in great condition and I really love the way this car drives. Especially, the roar of the muffler. I had this vehicle toward the end of summer and now through the fall and winter. It handles well on dry and wet roads. I love the stiff suspension and the the heated seats, mirrors, power everything and cool features like the ability to (by factory remote) lower all four windows down at the same time as your walking towards your vehicle. This model came without the navigation system which was okay with me. So, I read a lot about these cars on various forums specific to the G35. Let me start off by saying my gas mileage was horrible initially. I was averaging about 14 mpg in the city and highway. So, I reset the trip computer by simply disconnecting the battery for over an hour which rest the computer. Afterward, I drove moderately around the city and on the highway. In other words, I didn't punch it at every single stop,etc... My mileage improved to over 20 mpg in the city and highway. The system adjusts itself to the driver. So, if you really push this car all the time you will get poor gas mileage. If you test it's ability on occasion you'll get good gas mileage. BTW, I suggest sticking with the premium gas. It's just better for performance. Oil consumption happens with the engines as you get around 100k. It will burn about a quart of oil every 1,500-2000 miles. It's normal. Nothing to be alarmed about. I'm using conventional oil but will probably change to high mileage. Others use synthetic oil but I had a lot of leak issues with a Maxima when I turned to it. If your car hasn't been using synthetic I would suggest not using it when it has higher mileage. The brake issues heard about with these cars can be remedied by buying after market brakes and pads instead of the defective Nissan. Overall, the car gives you the luxury and ride of a BMW and Mercedes at a fraction of the repair cost. After all, you're riding in a Nissan. A Nissan that was engineered to compete with those European cars. For a car thats 12 years old it's still gets looks. Now, it doesn't have usb ports so you'll have to add. I had to use a plug in phone holder through the cigarette lighter because there really isn't a good place to put your phone. And i have my usb port through it. Oh, and every instrument light in the car is amber color. Basically a light orange. Some people hate it. Others like it or their indifferent to it. Personally, I think it's okay.I like the car too much to worry about something that trivial. Nissan didn't make it all red because they didn't want to copy BMW and Mercedes. If you want a solid sedan with 280 horse power that won't be super expensive to fix, this is the vehicle for you. Keep in mind, with any used car you buy it's important to get one in good condition. This car can last for over 200,000 miles and I plan to keep mine for another 100,000+ miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Front tires need replaced every 7k miles Todd Akron, OH , 05/28/2009 Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Love driving this car, except for the front tire wear. I am on my second set of front tires in 1 yr. Both sets of tires have had uneven wear on the inside treads, about every other 1" of tire there is a flat and peak area. Report Abuse