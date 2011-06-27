Used 2012 INFINITI G Coupe Consumer Reviews

So Far I Really Like the Car jackmeyhoffer , 12/24/2011 52 of 60 people found this review helpful I purchased the car in November, 2011. No significant complaints so far. The acceleration is very good and the car handles well. The interior is nice and it is comfortable (except for the rear seats, which are cramped). Gas mileage isn't great, but I knew that when I bought the car. Compared to a BMW 3 series (which is what I had and which I was considering buying again), the value of this car can't be compared. It would've cost probably $15,000 more for a comparably equipped 335 BMW, and the Infiniti has a bigger engine (330 hp). The manual transmission is smooth and has a very short movement, which is nice. The Infiniti also uses standard motor oil, unlike the BMW. Report Abuse

Love driving this car, pure sports luxury. Charles , 12/23/2015 G37 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Although gas mileage could be better, but that's not why you buy this car. It is the luxury sports car that I always wanted. My 2012 G37 is wonderful, it makes a statement not only an entrance. From that throaty sound from the 330 hp, nice leather interior, and the wide stance it has on the road, traveling for two at it's best. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Car for Two Vic C , 09/29/2016 G37 Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Love the car. Acceleration, steering, comfort, ride and so much more. I use it as a commuter, but it is also my weekend trips fun car. The truck is small, but you can lay down the back seat. The back seat has limited legroom for passengers on long rides, but OK for short trips. I just test drove a 2016 Q50, it is a great car, but I will drive this one for several more years, too much fun. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My new man Sport4life , 12/09/2019 G37x 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My husband passed in 2013 and I always wanted a blue Infiniti and finally got one. It’s my new man, he doesn’t argue with me, takes me anywhere I want to go and doesn’t piss me off. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse