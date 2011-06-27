Used 2009 INFINITI FX35 Consumer Reviews
130,000 miles later...
FX35 FWD with Premium, Deluxe Touring, Navigation, Technology, and Rear Entertainment Packages. Original owner with 130,000 miles since 3/2009. A lot to still like: 1) Reliability: no problems to date except a cracked hose and routine maintenance. 2) Handling: great feel of the road; amazing for an SUV; handles the twisties like a sports car; 3) Interior: looks luxurious; 4) Seats: excellent side bolsters and heated/cooled 5) Wheels: super looking 20" alloys that resists brake dust very well. Gas mileage 20 MPG overall. However, I want to point out the many areas that I would love to see on my next Infiniti FX (see below).
AWD with Class!
This vehicle has been the best car owned to date over Lexus, Acura, Honda with few if any repairs. The condition and paint looks new after buying in 2009. If you find this model 2009 AWD with paddle shifter's then buy it. I feel that I can go 300,000 miles +
90,000 Miles Still Like New
Purchased from dealer, one owner lease. We have owned the car for 2 years and all we have done is regular maintenance per the dealer. Very reliable car, most Japanese cars are! Just had the transmission firmware updated, seems to shift much better. Also had the trany power flushed and changed. Overall, I just don't trust European cars these days. The BMWs / VWs, I have owned seem to require little $100-300 repairs all the time. Not the FX, everything works! does not nickel and dime you to death.
8 Years of Ownership thoughts on first year model
After 8 years and 140k miles I feel like it's time to give a review of this car. In short, this car was definitely ahead of its time when it came out. The exterior design, while polarizing when first released, has held up to the test of time. I still get frequent compliments on the vehicle and when I tell them it's 8 years old they're in disbelief. The around view camera is a feature that makes it easy to maneuver into any spot that can fit the dimensions of the vehicle. The engine still runs strong with zero oil burn, an issue that has plagued this motor in other Infinitis. This car still hauls donkey when floored. The transmission was never great, sometimes it's slow to shift, but it's an issue I've had since brand new so I've learned to adapt to it. The interior has held up well, no bubbles on the dash (parked outside in the sun from 8a-5p at work), leather (maybe it's pleather?) has held up very well and all the interior lighting is still functional. Reliability wise, the engine wouldn't start once but that was due to a dirty intake, now they're cleaned at regular intervals of 15k miles. Other than that, and this being a first year model, I've been very happy with how reliable the vehicle has been. Couple notes on my vehicle: 1) always and still use synthetic oils at 7.5k intervals, 2) transmission oil, while the manual says forever, always changed at 60k miles 3) differential oils changed at 60k intervals as well 4) my vehicle is black with a factory aero kit, never took it to a car wash always self washed or detailed so the paint still looks great. 5)I have an Invidia cat-back exhaust installed (still makes me smile when I floor it through tunnels). I can only hope that my next car can hold up as well as this in the performance, design, and maintenance departments. Overall, I'm super happy with my purchase and will be sad when the time comes to sell it.
This car is Awesome!
To all those the have Trans issues, its really not that serious, yes it shift a little werid but hardly noticable. You people are freaking picky. The car is [non-permissible content removed] its fast, comfortable, and reliable. I looked into alot of SUV's and this one is by far the best. X5, M-B, Porshe is a joke. Just the interior on the FX alone is better then these cars. ive had this car for a few months and its been very fun to drive. its like buy a 350Z but a SUV body. if your old and not into sporty cars, dont buy this. Go buy a M-B with its 500 issues and its ugly exterior.
