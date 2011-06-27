2020 Hyundai Veloster Consumer Reviews

Richard B. , 10/05/2019 Turbo Ultimate 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

19 of 19 people found this review helpful

Bought a 2020 Veloster 1.6T (turbo) Ultimate in Thunder Gray Metallic, Black roof and cream /red trim interior and I could not be more pleased with it. Am a car nut from the 1930,,s (89 years old) and restored antique cars as a hobby thru the years, so am supposed to know a thing or two about automobiles, and this little package of fun beats the pack ! First , it is a sheer blast to drive, ( I do not RACE an automobile like some nutcake, but now and then do like to take some kid at the light for a few blocks down the road )......guess some folks look twice when they see an old codger get out from the Veloster , but I just smile and move on...... love the exhaust note, dual clutch 7 speed trans works smoothly in normal mode, electronics are superior to most offerings in the sport car field, the price was unbeatable for a fully dressed product that gets 34mpg ,and the Hyundai 5year 60 K , 10 year 100 K Power train Warranties are the leader in the field of warranties..........what I cannot understand is the lack of publicity this little package of dynamite gets in the Auto News publications. (Fake News in the auto mags., anybody??)