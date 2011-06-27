2020 Hyundai Veloster Consumer Reviews
A Thunder Butt thrill of a car !
Bought a 2020 Veloster 1.6T (turbo) Ultimate in Thunder Gray Metallic, Black roof and cream /red trim interior and I could not be more pleased with it. Am a car nut from the 1930,,s (89 years old) and restored antique cars as a hobby thru the years, so am supposed to know a thing or two about automobiles, and this little package of fun beats the pack ! First , it is a sheer blast to drive, ( I do not RACE an automobile like some nutcake, but now and then do like to take some kid at the light for a few blocks down the road )......guess some folks look twice when they see an old codger get out from the Veloster , but I just smile and move on...... love the exhaust note, dual clutch 7 speed trans works smoothly in normal mode, electronics are superior to most offerings in the sport car field, the price was unbeatable for a fully dressed product that gets 34mpg ,and the Hyundai 5year 60 K , 10 year 100 K Power train Warranties are the leader in the field of warranties..........what I cannot understand is the lack of publicity this little package of dynamite gets in the Auto News publications. (Fake News in the auto mags., anybody??)
I get compliments everywhere....
I traded in a 2017 veloster turbo, and could not be happier. The veloster N rips, I loved my turbo but the N is on another level completely. Buy one, you will love it
Amazing value
Balance of fun, performance, and utility. Nothing this good, this cheap on market.
Sporty
Nice car. Small, which is just what my wife likes. Lower than our previous vehicle, but not as low feeling as I thought. Pick-up is decent and overall we are very happy with the vehicle.
R-spec is a great little car
This is a seriously fun little car. Great on a back road. Quality and performance exceed the price.
