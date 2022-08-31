Used Hyundai Veloster N for Sale
- $26,950Great price$2,914 Below Market20,975 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl ManualShift - Los Angeles (Whittier, CA)Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Whittier, CA / 2,261 miles away from Ashburn, VA
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1117647 -------------- Shift offers delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars...
Dealer Review:
Horrible experience. Strongly warn against trusting this company. I found a solid deal on their site for the exact car I was looking for, and was told it was "Shift Certified" by their 150 point in house inspection. Okay, so sounds like it's in great working shape. I drive an hour and a half to test drive the car, and the convertible top isn't working. I tell the salesman I would have bought the car on the spot, except a faulty convertible top could mean thousands in repairs. I tell them to please fix the convertible top and call me back as soon as its fixed. I don't get any calls. I call a few days later to check in, they say the techs are working on it. This morning, a few days later, I wake up and see a "sale pending" notification online for the car. I call Shift hoping it's some kind of mistake, and guess what... They fixed the convertible top yesterday, and never called me, emailed me, or texted me to let me know as I'd requested. And instead, they sold it to someone else. The hilarious thing? For all that F-, non personal, non thoughtful, dishonest service, they still charge a $1000 "dealer fee" with every sale – despite their 150 point inspection not being thorough enough to even catch a non working convertible top. Not only will I never be doing businesses with Shift again, but I will be warn every car buyer I know against them. If this is the future of car buying, the buyer is fully screwed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHT36AH1LU005762
Stock: c1919085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2022
- $34,849Great price$5,421 Below Market7,067 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualReliable Hyundai (Springfield, MO)Back-up cameraBluetoothNavigationKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in Springfield, MO / 864 miles away from Ashburn, VA
The PreOwnedZONE!! Just off HWY 65 and Chestnut, you'll find an incredible selection of clean, and gently owned vehicles. This 2022 Hyundai Veloster N...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHT36AHXNU012888
Stock: P24210
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2022
- 7,866 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothNavigationKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in Phoenix, AZ / 1,950 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHT36AH8NU012324
Stock: 2001764157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2022
- $28,800Great price$3,754 Below Market16,142 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl ManualSubaru of Orange Park (Jacksonville, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Jacksonville, FL / 654 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Used. 2020 Hyundai Veloster CARFAX One-Owner. Chalk White FWD 6-Speed Manual 2.0L Turbocharged Hot Options include:, Carfax One Owner, Clean Carfax, P...
Dealer Review:
One of the best car buying experience we’ve had. Salesman was able to answer our questions or got answers if he didn’t know. After a 6 week wait for our vehicles to come in, delivery was easy. They were expecting us and had everything ready for us when we walked in. We’d both recommend the dealership to friends and go back for future purchases.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHT36AH4LU004525
Stock: LU004525P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2022
- $28,804Great price$3,953 Below Market19,452 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl ManualHellman Chevrolet Buick (Delta, CO)Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Delta, CO / 1,637 miles away from Ashburn, VA
NA.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHT36AH0KU002351
Stock: H1616C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-27-2022
- $32,900Great price$2,893 Below Market3,740 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl ManualHyundai of New Port Richey (New Port Richey, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothNavigationKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in New Port Richey, FL / 806 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2022 Hyundai Veloster N Base FWD 2.0L Turbocharged 6-Speed Manual Certified. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details: *...
Dealer Review:
Watch out for this dealership sales department. They are masters at deception, will end up ripping you off on price and you will leave with the realization that you were ripped off by some of the best [non-permissible content removed]. I pity any elderly person that tries to buy a new car at this dealership. Do yourself a favor, shop elsewhere!!!!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHT36AH5NU013821
Stock: NU013821
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2022
- $28,998Great price$3,234 Below Market22,918 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only4cyl ManualCarMax (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Brandywine, MD / 41 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Introducing the Love Your Car Guarantee from CarMax! Now you can take your time with a 24-hour test drive and a 30-day/1500-mile money back guarantee ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHT36AH8KU001934
Stock: 22588576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Memphis, TN / 736 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHT36AH5KU003186
Stock: 2001953521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2022
- $30,900Great price$2,505 Below Market6,390 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl ManualPlaza Cadillac (Leesburg, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Leesburg, FL / 747 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Our used car prices are the REAL PRICE. No hidden 'Reconditioning Fees' or 'Certification Fees' like other dealers.CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 9422 ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHT36AH5LU006221
Stock: P02454B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2022
- $32,574Great price$2,321 Below Market18,227 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualPettus Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram DeSoto (De Soto, MO)Back-up cameraBluetoothNavigationKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in De Soto, MO / 709 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Come in and experience why we're the fastest growing dealer group in the area!! We include a nationwide 30yr/300,000 mile warranty*!! Home delivery av...
Dealer Review:
Salesman was nice fast and worked hard to make the whole truck buying experience smooth and fast . Very happy
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHT36AH3MU010236
Stock: R4147B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $27,400Great price$2,727 Below Market30,805 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only4cyl ManualHyundai of New Port Richey (New Port Richey, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in New Port Richey, FL / 806 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean CARFAX. 2020 Hyundai Veloster N FWD 2.0L Turbocharged 6-Speed Manual Certified. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance ...
Dealer Review:
Watch out for this dealership sales department. They are masters at deception, will end up ripping you off on price and you will leave with the realization that you were ripped off by some of the best [non-permissible content removed]. I pity any elderly person that tries to buy a new car at this dealership. Do yourself a favor, shop elsewhere!!!!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHT36AH1LU004269
Stock: LU004269
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2022
- $32,995Great price16,730 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualVolvo Cars of Austin (Austin, TX)Back-up cameraBluetoothNavigationKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in Austin, TX / 1,292 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 20/27 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. Lunar White w/Black Roof 2021 Hyundai Veloster N FWD 8-Speed 2.0L Turbocharged REMAINDER OF FACTO...
Dealer Review:
Emmett Vick put me in my brand new Volvo XC60 and he made the whole experience a fun one :) Ryan, the manager, is the absolute best. I am loving my vehicle and the countless bells and whistles she has to offer! I highly recommend visiting Emmett when you are in the market for some new wheels.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHT36AH0MU010291
Stock: V1550B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2022
- $34,989Great price$2,231 Below Market4,319 miles4cyl ManualEchoPark Automotive Birmingham (Birmingham, AL)Back-up cameraBluetoothNavigationKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in Birmingham, AL / 637 miles away from Ashburn, VA
At EchoPark, it’s all about offering you options for a happy experience. We have thousands of new-to-you makes and models that range from sedans to tr...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHT36AH2NU013873
Stock: YCU013873
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2022
- $28,463Fair price$1,331 Below Market30,457 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle4cyl ManualCar City Wholesale (Shawnee, KS)Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Shawnee, KS / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA
| Apple CarPlay & Android Auto| Bluetooth| Backup Camera| Clean Carfax| No accidents| Automatic Headlights| 18 x 7.5J Alloy Wheels| Front-wheel Drive|...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: No
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHT36AH3KU001940
Stock: 20080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2022
- $35,995Great price$887 Below Market4,102 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl ManualPohanka Hyundai of Salisbury (Salisbury, MD)Back-up cameraBluetoothNavigationKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in Salisbury, MD / 112 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Racing Red 2021 Hyundai Veloster N **ONE OWNER**CERTIFIED** FWD Manual 2.0L TurbochargedExtended 7 year/100...
Dealer Review:
Vince Little was the best cars salesman I have ever dealt with. He is honest and does not play the stupid games that we all hate. He was straight and to the point and worked with us the entire way. If you want your best deal along with 100% honesty, ask for Vince. The entire experience was awesome
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHT36AH5MU010254
Stock: PH1444A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-01-2022
- $29,655Good price$2,358 Below Market21,205 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl ManualDriveway (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Coraopolis, PA / 175 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarFax No Accidents Reported,CarFax 1-Owner,High Demand,Rare Find,Apple CarPlay,Back-Up Camera,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Keyless Start,Premium Sound,Remo...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHT36AH8LU007752
Stock: SP4323
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $36,995Good price$1,759 Below Market3,129 milesNo accidents, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualMorganton Honda (Morganton, NC)Back-up cameraBluetoothNavigationKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in Morganton, NC / 326 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY*, *CARFAX ONE OWNER...NO ACCIDENTS*, *RECENT TRADE IN*, *NAVIGATION GPS NAV*, *BLUE TOOTH*, APPLE CARPLAY-ANDROID AUTO,...
Dealer Review:
Bought an older used Ridgeline, drove the truck home back to Asheville area. Next day, husband drove the truck on some errands around town and noticed a metal on metal scraping and rattling sound at slower speeds and going over bumps. Took it to Apple Tree Honda as they are the closest "official" Honda place to us - they said it was a good thing we brought it in because it could have become a dangerous situation. They found that the front rotors did not match one another, that one of them was installed backwards, and the brake line had got caught up somehow and gotten a kink in it, as well as the calipers missing a slide pin bolt. Admittedly I was flabbergasted that whatever Morganton Honda's "safety" and approval inspections are, to determine putting something on the lot for sale, did not appear to include a more thorough examination to the whole braking system! Apple Tree did the work because it did not otherwise seem safe to get it back down to Morganton, plus at that point I was feeling a bit skeptical of the Morganton service center's thoroughness and skill. I called Morganton that day to lodge a complaint. Next day a woman in charge of their business reputation/PR etc... got in touch with me and said she would try her best to make sure I was satisfied, but that it may be difficult due to it being a used "as is" vehicle, and them not having been the ones to do the work since I took it to Apple Tree. A couple days of back and forth phone calls ensued as she was investigating the details of what all had happened. Morganton assured that they were not the ones to have installed the rotor incorrectly. But they admitted that their level of inspection for general used vehicles is not as thorough as for their "certified pre-owned" line - consequently they only inspected how much brake pad was left and that the brakes worked, and that was as far as it went. They did not disassemble anything to get a good look at the rotors, so they did not know it was an issue. I wager there are people at Morganton Honda who possibly did not want to offer any recompense at all, so whether its a testament to this woman's role, or a testament to the business on principle not wanting to look bad on ANY sale they just made, used or not - I was finally able to come to some agreement on assistance. Something was better than nothing, given that I had the issue occur right after getting the car home - and one would think that buying from a large dealership would come with more thorough inspection. I encouraged for future reference it would be good practice to thoroughly inspect the whole braking system, rotors and all, especially on used vehicles, for the safety of their customers. Why risk potential accident/injury/death over something which could have been relatively quickly taken care of ahead of time had they just looked closer? All in all I don't discourage purchase from Morganton Honda, but if buying used (from anywhere really), be sure to get VERY thorough detail of everything that was inspected, and to what extent it was inspected. Because clearly one can't assume that just because its a big, well known dealership, that they wouldn't possibly let something leave the lot that otherwise would have and should have been fixed on site before sale. Lesson learned.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHT36AH1NU013380
Stock: P5609A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2022
- $28,495Good price$1,728 Below Market17,550 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl ManualOff Lease Only Miami (Miami, FL)Five Star DealerBack-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Miami, FL / 921 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Vehicle is Priced $1483 Below KBB Suggested Retail Price. Shop this vehicle and THOUSANDS more right now at OffLeaseOnly.com! Dont Pay More! Off...
Dealer Review:
This is our 9th car with off lease only Miami and definitely always with our dear best sales person Hilda Castro amazing experience always best advices and always willing to help find the right car for us Thank you off lease only
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHT36AH3LU003446
Stock: M355143A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2022
- $29,998Good price$1,969 Below Market21,129 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl ManualCountry Auto (Blair, NE)Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Blair, NE / 997 miles away from Ashburn, VA
VELOSTER N. One Owner, Accident FREE, Non Smoker, Well Cared for vehicle. Still under factory warranty. Call Country Auto at 402-426-DEAL before t...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHT36AH2LU006953
Stock: P2642A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $30,999Good price$2,035 Below Market16,282 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use4cyl ManualVROOM (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsTire Pressure Warnin...+more
Located in Los Angeles, CA / 2,271 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you. With Vroom, browse ...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHT36AH1KU002035
Stock: 002035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $34,888Good price$1,164 Below Market10,551 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl Automated ManualDriveway (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothNavigationKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded Headlights+more
Located in Seattle, WA / 2,297 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarFax No Accidents Reported,CarFax 1-Owner,Rare Find,Apple CarPlay,Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Keyless Start,Lane Keepin...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHT36AH3MU010821
Stock: U010821IS
Certified Pre-Owned: No
