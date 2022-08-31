Skip to main content

Used Hyundai Veloster N for Sale

  • Price Drop
    2020 Hyundai Veloster N Hatchback

    2020 Hyundai Veloster
    N 2dr Hatchback

    $26,950
    Great priceGreat price
    $2,914 Below Market
    20,975 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Manual
    Shift - Los Angeles (Whittier, CA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Whittier, CA / 2,261 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    ----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1117647 -------------- Shift offers delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars...

    Dealer Review:

    Horrible experience. Strongly warn against trusting this company. I found a solid deal on their site for the exact car I was looking for, and was told it was "Shift Certified" by their 150 point in house inspection. Okay, so sounds like it's in great working shape. I drive an hour and a half to test drive the car, and the convertible top isn't working. I tell the salesman I would have bought the car on the spot, except a faulty convertible top could mean thousands in repairs. I tell them to please fix the convertible top and call me back as soon as its fixed. I don't get any calls. I call a few days later to check in, they say the techs are working on it. This morning, a few days later, I wake up and see a "sale pending" notification online for the car. I call Shift hoping it's some kind of mistake, and guess what... They fixed the convertible top yesterday, and never called me, emailed me, or texted me to let me know as I'd requested. And instead, they sold it to someone else. The hilarious thing? For all that F-, non personal, non thoughtful, dishonest service, they still charge a $1000 "dealer fee" with every sale – despite their 150 point inspection not being thorough enough to even catch a non working convertible top. Not only will I never be doing businesses with Shift again, but I will be warn every car buyer I know against them. If this is the future of car buying, the buyer is fully screwed.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHT36AH1LU005762
    Stock: c1919085
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-29-2022

  • Certified 2022 Hyundai Veloster N Hatchback

    Certified 2022 Hyundai Veloster
    N 2dr Hatchback

    $34,849
    Great priceGreat price
    $5,421 Below Market
    7,067 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Reliable Hyundai (Springfield, MO)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Springfield, MO / 864 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    The PreOwnedZONE!! Just off HWY 65 and Chestnut, you'll find an incredible selection of clean, and gently owned vehicles. This 2022 Hyundai Veloster N...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHT36AHXNU012888
    Stock: P24210
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-07-2022

  • Price Drop
    2022 Hyundai Veloster N Hatchback

    2022 Hyundai Veloster
    N 2dr Hatchback

    $35,990
    7,866 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Phoenix, AZ / 1,950 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHT36AH8NU012324
    Stock: 2001764157
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-26-2022

  • 2020 Hyundai Veloster N Hatchback

    2020 Hyundai Veloster
    N 2dr Hatchback

    $28,800
    Great priceGreat price
    $3,754 Below Market
    16,142 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Manual
    Subaru of Orange Park (Jacksonville, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Jacksonville, FL / 654 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Used. 2020 Hyundai Veloster CARFAX One-Owner. Chalk White FWD 6-Speed Manual 2.0L Turbocharged Hot Options include:, Carfax One Owner, Clean Carfax, P...

    Dealer Review:

    One of the best car buying experience we’ve had. Salesman was able to answer our questions or got answers if he didn’t know. After a 6 week wait for our vehicles to come in, delivery was easy. They were expecting us and had everything ready for us when we walked in. We’d both recommend the dealership to friends and go back for future purchases.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHT36AH4LU004525
    Stock: LU004525P
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-05-2022

  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N Hatchback

    2019 Hyundai Veloster
    N 2dr Hatchback

    $28,804
    Great priceGreat price
    $3,953 Below Market
    19,452 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Manual
    Hellman Chevrolet Buick (Delta, CO)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Delta, CO / 1,637 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    NA.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHT36AH0KU002351
    Stock: H1616C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-27-2022

  • Certified 2022 Hyundai Veloster N Hatchback

    Certified 2022 Hyundai Veloster
    N 2dr Hatchback

    $32,900
    Great priceGreat price
    $2,893 Below Market
    3,740 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Manual
    Hyundai of New Port Richey (New Port Richey, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in New Port Richey, FL / 806 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2022 Hyundai Veloster N Base FWD 2.0L Turbocharged 6-Speed Manual Certified. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details: *...

    Dealer Review:

    Watch out for this dealership sales department. They are masters at deception, will end up ripping you off on price and you will leave with the realization that you were ripped off by some of the best [non-permissible content removed]. I pity any elderly person that tries to buy a new car at this dealership. Do yourself a favor, shop elsewhere!!!!!!!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHT36AH5NU013821
    Stock: NU013821
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-10-2022

  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N Hatchback

    2019 Hyundai Veloster
    N 2dr Hatchback

    $28,998
    Great priceGreat price
    $3,234 Below Market
    22,918 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    4cyl Manual
    CarMax (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Brandywine, MD / 41 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Introducing the Love Your Car Guarantee from CarMax! Now you can take your time with a 24-hour test drive and a 30-day/1500-mile money back guarantee ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHT36AH8KU001934
    Stock: 22588576
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N Hatchback

    2019 Hyundai Veloster
    N 2dr Hatchback

    $28,990
    42,243 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Memphis, TN / 736 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHT36AH5KU003186
    Stock: 2001953521
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-05-2022

  • Price Drop
    2020 Hyundai Veloster N Hatchback

    2020 Hyundai Veloster
    N 2dr Hatchback

    $30,900
    Great priceGreat price
    $2,505 Below Market
    6,390 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Manual
    Plaza Cadillac (Leesburg, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Leesburg, FL / 747 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Our used car prices are the REAL PRICE. No hidden 'Reconditioning Fees' or 'Certification Fees' like other dealers.CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 9422 ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHT36AH5LU006221
    Stock: P02454B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-14-2022

  • 2021 Hyundai Veloster N Hatchback

    2021 Hyundai Veloster
    N 2dr Hatchback

    $32,574
    Great priceGreat price
    $2,321 Below Market
    18,227 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Pettus Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram DeSoto (De Soto, MO)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in De Soto, MO / 709 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Come in and experience why we're the fastest growing dealer group in the area!! We include a nationwide 30yr/300,000 mile warranty*!! Home delivery av...

    Dealer Review:

    Salesman was nice fast and worked hard to make the whole truck buying experience smooth and fast . Very happy

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHT36AH3MU010236
    Stock: R4147B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Certified 2020 Hyundai Veloster N Hatchback

    Certified 2020 Hyundai Veloster
    N 2dr Hatchback

    $27,400
    Great priceGreat price
    $2,727 Below Market
    30,805 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    4cyl Manual
    Hyundai of New Port Richey (New Port Richey, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in New Port Richey, FL / 806 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Clean CARFAX. 2020 Hyundai Veloster N FWD 2.0L Turbocharged 6-Speed Manual Certified. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance ...

    Dealer Review:

    Watch out for this dealership sales department. They are masters at deception, will end up ripping you off on price and you will leave with the realization that you were ripped off by some of the best [non-permissible content removed]. I pity any elderly person that tries to buy a new car at this dealership. Do yourself a favor, shop elsewhere!!!!!!!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHT36AH1LU004269
    Stock: LU004269
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-23-2022

  • 2021 Hyundai Veloster N Hatchback

    2021 Hyundai Veloster
    N 2dr Hatchback

    $32,995
    Great priceGreat price
    16,730 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Volvo Cars of Austin (Austin, TX)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Austin, TX / 1,292 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Recent Arrival! 20/27 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. Lunar White w/Black Roof 2021 Hyundai Veloster N FWD 8-Speed 2.0L Turbocharged REMAINDER OF FACTO...

    Dealer Review:

    Emmett Vick put me in my brand new Volvo XC60 and he made the whole experience a fun one :) Ryan, the manager, is the absolute best. I am loving my vehicle and the countless bells and whistles she has to offer! I highly recommend visiting Emmett when you are in the market for some new wheels.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHT36AH0MU010291
    Stock: V1550B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-14-2022

  • 2022 Hyundai Veloster N Hatchback

    2022 Hyundai Veloster
    N 2dr Hatchback

    $34,989
    Great priceGreat price
    $2,231 Below Market
    4,319 miles
    4cyl Manual
    EchoPark Automotive Birmingham (Birmingham, AL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Birmingham, AL / 637 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At EchoPark, it’s all about offering you options for a happy experience. We have thousands of new-to-you makes and models that range from sedans to tr...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHT36AH2NU013873
    Stock: YCU013873
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-03-2022

  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N Hatchback

    2019 Hyundai Veloster
    N 2dr Hatchback

    $28,463
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,331 Below Market
    30,457 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate fleet vehicle
    4cyl Manual
    Car City Wholesale (Shawnee, KS)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Shawnee, KS / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto| Bluetooth| Backup Camera| Clean Carfax| No accidents| Automatic Headlights| 18 x 7.5J Alloy Wheels| Front-wheel Drive|...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: No

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHT36AH3KU001940
    Stock: 20080
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-29-2022

  • Certified 2021 Hyundai Veloster N Hatchback

    Certified 2021 Hyundai Veloster
    N 2dr Hatchback

    $35,995
    Great priceGreat price
    $887 Below Market
    4,102 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Manual
    Pohanka Hyundai of Salisbury (Salisbury, MD)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Salisbury, MD / 112 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Racing Red 2021 Hyundai Veloster N **ONE OWNER**CERTIFIED** FWD Manual 2.0L TurbochargedExtended 7 year/100...

    Dealer Review:

    Vince Little was the best cars salesman I have ever dealt with. He is honest and does not play the stupid games that we all hate. He was straight and to the point and worked with us the entire way. If you want your best deal along with 100% honesty, ask for Vince. The entire experience was awesome

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHT36AH5MU010254
    Stock: PH1444A
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-01-2022

  • 2020 Hyundai Veloster N Hatchback

    2020 Hyundai Veloster
    N 2dr Hatchback

    $29,655
    Good priceGood price
    $2,358 Below Market
    21,205 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Manual
    Driveway (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Coraopolis, PA / 175 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CarFax No Accidents Reported,CarFax 1-Owner,High Demand,Rare Find,Apple CarPlay,Back-Up Camera,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Keyless Start,Premium Sound,Remo...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHT36AH8LU007752
    Stock: SP4323
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2022 Hyundai Veloster N Hatchback

    2022 Hyundai Veloster
    N 2dr Hatchback

    $36,995
    Good priceGood price
    $1,759 Below Market
    3,129 miles
    No accidents, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Morganton Honda (Morganton, NC)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Morganton, NC / 326 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    *REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY*, *CARFAX ONE OWNER...NO ACCIDENTS*, *RECENT TRADE IN*, *NAVIGATION GPS NAV*, *BLUE TOOTH*, APPLE CARPLAY-ANDROID AUTO,...

    Dealer Review:

    Bought an older used Ridgeline, drove the truck home back to Asheville area. Next day, husband drove the truck on some errands around town and noticed a metal on metal scraping and rattling sound at slower speeds and going over bumps. Took it to Apple Tree Honda as they are the closest "official" Honda place to us - they said it was a good thing we brought it in because it could have become a dangerous situation. They found that the front rotors did not match one another, that one of them was installed backwards, and the brake line had got caught up somehow and gotten a kink in it, as well as the calipers missing a slide pin bolt. Admittedly I was flabbergasted that whatever Morganton Honda's "safety" and approval inspections are, to determine putting something on the lot for sale, did not appear to include a more thorough examination to the whole braking system! Apple Tree did the work because it did not otherwise seem safe to get it back down to Morganton, plus at that point I was feeling a bit skeptical of the Morganton service center's thoroughness and skill. I called Morganton that day to lodge a complaint. Next day a woman in charge of their business reputation/PR etc... got in touch with me and said she would try her best to make sure I was satisfied, but that it may be difficult due to it being a used "as is" vehicle, and them not having been the ones to do the work since I took it to Apple Tree. A couple days of back and forth phone calls ensued as she was investigating the details of what all had happened. Morganton assured that they were not the ones to have installed the rotor incorrectly. But they admitted that their level of inspection for general used vehicles is not as thorough as for their "certified pre-owned" line - consequently they only inspected how much brake pad was left and that the brakes worked, and that was as far as it went. They did not disassemble anything to get a good look at the rotors, so they did not know it was an issue. I wager there are people at Morganton Honda who possibly did not want to offer any recompense at all, so whether its a testament to this woman's role, or a testament to the business on principle not wanting to look bad on ANY sale they just made, used or not - I was finally able to come to some agreement on assistance. Something was better than nothing, given that I had the issue occur right after getting the car home - and one would think that buying from a large dealership would come with more thorough inspection. I encouraged for future reference it would be good practice to thoroughly inspect the whole braking system, rotors and all, especially on used vehicles, for the safety of their customers. Why risk potential accident/injury/death over something which could have been relatively quickly taken care of ahead of time had they just looked closer? All in all I don't discourage purchase from Morganton Honda, but if buying used (from anywhere really), be sure to get VERY thorough detail of everything that was inspected, and to what extent it was inspected. Because clearly one can't assume that just because its a big, well known dealership, that they wouldn't possibly let something leave the lot that otherwise would have and should have been fixed on site before sale. Lesson learned.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHT36AH1NU013380
    Stock: P5609A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-07-2022

  • Price Drop
    2020 Hyundai Veloster N Hatchback

    2020 Hyundai Veloster
    N 2dr Hatchback

    $28,495
    Good priceGood price
    $1,728 Below Market
    17,550 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Manual
    Off Lease Only Miami (Miami, FL)
    Five Star Dealer
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Miami, FL / 921 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    This Vehicle is Priced $1483 Below KBB Suggested Retail Price. Shop this vehicle and THOUSANDS more right now at OffLeaseOnly.com! Dont Pay More! Off...

    Dealer Review:

    This is our 9th car with off lease only Miami and definitely always with our dear best sales person Hilda Castro amazing experience always best advices and always willing to help find the right car for us Thank you off lease only

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHT36AH3LU003446
    Stock: M355143A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-08-2022

  • 2020 Hyundai Veloster N Hatchback

    2020 Hyundai Veloster
    N 2dr Hatchback

    $29,998
    Good priceGood price
    $1,969 Below Market
    21,129 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Manual
    Country Auto (Blair, NE)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Blair, NE / 997 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    VELOSTER N. One Owner, Accident FREE, Non Smoker, Well Cared for vehicle. Still under factory warranty. Call Country Auto at 402-426-DEAL before t...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHT36AH2LU006953
    Stock: P2642A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N Hatchback

    2019 Hyundai Veloster
    N 2dr Hatchback

    $30,999
    Good priceGood price
    $2,035 Below Market
    16,282 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal use
    4cyl Manual
    VROOM (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    +more

    Located in Los Angeles, CA / 2,271 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you. With Vroom, browse ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    25 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHT36AH1KU002035
    Stock: 002035
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2021 Hyundai Veloster N Hatchback

    2021 Hyundai Veloster
    N 2dr Hatchback

    $34,888
    Good priceGood price
    $1,164 Below Market
    10,551 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automated Manual
    Driveway (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Navigation
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    +more

    Located in Seattle, WA / 2,297 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CarFax No Accidents Reported,CarFax 1-Owner,Rare Find,Apple CarPlay,Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake Assist,Keyless Start,Lane Keepin...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHT36AH3MU010821
    Stock: U010821IS
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

Showing 1 - 21 out of 149 listings
