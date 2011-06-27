Used 1992 Hyundai Scoupe Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.7/368.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque91 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle31.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Measurements
Height50.0 in.
Wheel base93.8 in.
Length165.9 in.
Width64.0 in.
Curb weight2119 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Peacock Green Metallic
  • Navy Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Cool Gray Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Garnet Red Pearl Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Black
