2020 Hyundai NEXO Consumer Reviews

Mario , 08/03/2020 Blue 4dr SUV (electric (fuel cell) DD)

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

bought it jan 2020, i have put in close to 6k miles (as of august 2020) and enjoy driving it. in los angeles, the closest station is 4 miles away from me, but with 380 miles , it is only a matter of planning ahead. i have fiiled up in 5 minutes at the la canada, hollywood, south pasadena and long beach stations. yet there are other stations in diamond bar, santa monica, woodland hilss, thousand oaks, santa barbara and others in southern california. the fill up is quick and no big deal, the only drawback i have seen is that there is only one hydrogen pump, so if another hydrogen car is filling up, you have to wait and extra minutes before your turn, but of course , this is not the car's fault, yet hopefully more hydrogen stations are on the way. and just like an electric car, this car takes off as you accelerate. i have left behind more expensive land rovers, bmw X5, grand cherokkees from the get go, not to mention sedans. my wife and kids tell me they feel like they are on a plane taking off and landing as the car makes almost airplane sounds accelerating and when shutting down. i am leasing this vehicle, but now i wish i would have negotiated to buy it at a lower price. i can only hope that the gen nexo in 2023 is more exciting and even longer range than this one, so i can negotiate to buy that one. my wife likes the AC in this car better than her 2019 car or my other car. overall, i really enjoy this car, and due to covid, almost every weekend we try to go hiking in santa barbara, solvang, palm spring, the mountains , the beach, etc. i think drivers should at least test drive it and not rule it out. also you get $7500 federal tax credit if you buy, not lease, but california gives you a $4500 check refund just make sure you apply for rebate within 90days of purchase