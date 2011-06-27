2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Funktional , 06/02/2019 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

26 of 27 people found this review helpful

My short list for vehicles included the Volt, the Prius Prime and the Clarity PHEV. I wasn't even considering the Ioniq only because it doesn't seem to get the same press that the others do. The Volt was out as soon as I drove it, it felt cheap, didn't have seating for 5 and when I calculated my commuting costs, the fact that it advertised over 50 miles of EV driving didn't make up for its dismal hybrid fuel economy. The Clarity was the overall nicest of the bunch but also by far the most expensive so it came down to the Prius Prime for me. I hate the looks of the Prime, it's pretty ugly outside, the interior is weird and not very attractive to me and it only seats 4. I didn't even know Hyundai made a PHEV until the Toyota salesman mentioned it to me while giving me the usual marketing competitive stats. I decided to go drive one and from the start I was super impressed. I liked the fact that it was a more traditional looking car, the interior was very comfortable and again, not as weird/quirky as the Toyota. The Ioniq rides like a dream, I drive 100 miles round trip every day so a comfortable ride is very important to me. In comparison, the Prius Prime rode and felt more like a basic economy car. After the test drive I was completely sold on the Ioniq. After the federal rebate the Ioniq PHEV will come to about $20,000 which is an absolute bargain. Now for ownership. So far I've put 1,000 miles on my Ioniq PHEV. I sold a highly modified 2016 Subaru WRX with almost 400 wheel horsepower after deciding to get something more grown up and sensible. I will say that I have wayyyyy more fun driving the Ioniq than I ever did the WRX. No, it doesn't have the power or handling of my WRX but it does handle a lot better than it should and when you need it, that 195 foot pounds of torque goes a long way when merging into traffic. What's even more fun is seeing what kind of fuel economy I can squeeze out of it. Until I was able to install a charging point at my house I drove purely in Hybrid mode and no matter how I drove I couldn't get anything less than 50mpg (Keeping up with 75mph traffic on the Turnpike). Using a level 2 EVSE I can fully charge the battery in just over 2 hours and despite being rated for 29 miles of EV driving I am actually getting closer to 40 miles of EV range which is fantastic. Add in the excellent Hyundai warranty to include the lifetime warranty on the battery and it's a no brainer. If you're considering a Prius Prime or even just a regular Prius I urge you to go test drive an Ioniq.