2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Don't overlook the Ioniq! Completely underrated..
My short list for vehicles included the Volt, the Prius Prime and the Clarity PHEV. I wasn't even considering the Ioniq only because it doesn't seem to get the same press that the others do. The Volt was out as soon as I drove it, it felt cheap, didn't have seating for 5 and when I calculated my commuting costs, the fact that it advertised over 50 miles of EV driving didn't make up for its dismal hybrid fuel economy. The Clarity was the overall nicest of the bunch but also by far the most expensive so it came down to the Prius Prime for me. I hate the looks of the Prime, it's pretty ugly outside, the interior is weird and not very attractive to me and it only seats 4. I didn't even know Hyundai made a PHEV until the Toyota salesman mentioned it to me while giving me the usual marketing competitive stats. I decided to go drive one and from the start I was super impressed. I liked the fact that it was a more traditional looking car, the interior was very comfortable and again, not as weird/quirky as the Toyota. The Ioniq rides like a dream, I drive 100 miles round trip every day so a comfortable ride is very important to me. In comparison, the Prius Prime rode and felt more like a basic economy car. After the test drive I was completely sold on the Ioniq. After the federal rebate the Ioniq PHEV will come to about $20,000 which is an absolute bargain. Now for ownership. So far I've put 1,000 miles on my Ioniq PHEV. I sold a highly modified 2016 Subaru WRX with almost 400 wheel horsepower after deciding to get something more grown up and sensible. I will say that I have wayyyyy more fun driving the Ioniq than I ever did the WRX. No, it doesn't have the power or handling of my WRX but it does handle a lot better than it should and when you need it, that 195 foot pounds of torque goes a long way when merging into traffic. What's even more fun is seeing what kind of fuel economy I can squeeze out of it. Until I was able to install a charging point at my house I drove purely in Hybrid mode and no matter how I drove I couldn't get anything less than 50mpg (Keeping up with 75mph traffic on the Turnpike). Using a level 2 EVSE I can fully charge the battery in just over 2 hours and despite being rated for 29 miles of EV driving I am actually getting closer to 40 miles of EV range which is fantastic. Add in the excellent Hyundai warranty to include the lifetime warranty on the battery and it's a no brainer. If you're considering a Prius Prime or even just a regular Prius I urge you to go test drive an Ioniq.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
MORE LIKE 27 MILES ON BATTERY
No complaints! But the battery consistently goes just 27 miles until it says depleted. Funny thing is when you go to charge it always shows about 15% instead of zero like the dash says. Must be a reserve that cant be tapped into.It does really well if you plug it up every night.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
It is a great Plug-in car
I purchased 2019 Ioniq Plug-In. At full charge, it starts with 29 mi in EV electric mode, then it automatically shifts to hybrid mode ( about 52 mph). I rarely used hybrid mode since I use 25 miles for my typical daily commute. A full charge at 110V for 29 miles takes about 7 hrs. For EVcharger 240 V (level 2), it takes 2.5 hrs - 3 hrs for a full charge 29 miles. I like the car very much. It would be better if Hyundai increases from 29 miles to 49 miles in EV mode.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Favorite Car Ever so Far - I Want 2 of them
1) It is a great car for the money. 2) I went 1200 miles on my first tank of gas. I had no idea how nice it is to not look for a gas station. 3) Visibility, It is a great car for short people to drive. 4) It is much better looking than a Prius, it is a good looking car. 5) If feels so smooth on city and suburb roads. 6) The car is bigger than it looks. I fit a long pool pole in it with no trouble. 7) Great if you office at home but make lots of short 3-10 mile trips to drop kids at school etc. I get home plug it in and go out again a few hours later and use little gas. 8) I never worry about running out of gas. 9) 2 motors in sport mode makes it feel superchraged between 20 and 60 miles per hour. `10) The tires are self healing or runflat at least, so never worry about needing a spare tire 11) Ioniq PHEV is nice in so many ways. It is a poor man's dual-engine car. I find it different but fun to drive. I love it for my wife and daughers too.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Ioniq hybrid plug-in saga
This car is new on US market and all claims about its performance come from the manufacturer. It can drive 30 miles pure electric and than small engine started and you can drive 650 miles on one tank of gas. Sounds very attractive! My personal problem with Ionig plug-in is that number of cars on dealerships is very limited and all cars marked up $2-3K over MSRP. I was not able to find silver Ioniq plug-in within 100 miles radius. This car has no discounts from dealership/manufacturer at all! There is a federal tax credit $4500, but it is not clear if it is applicable to 2019 model. When I called IRS, they suggested to apply and see what happens. Bottom line - interesting car, but overpriced and limited options available at dealerships.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid
Related 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2017
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2016
- Used Honda Accord 2011
- Used Mazda 3 2010
- Used Toyota Camry 2006
- Used BMW X1 2018
- Used Toyota Corolla 2006
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1999
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Genesis G70 2019
- Acura RLX 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- Audi A6 2019
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2019 A-Class
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Envision
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata
- 2020 Hyundai NEXO
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT
- 2019 Elantra GT
- Hyundai Elantra 2019
- 2020 Palisade
- Hyundai Ioniq Electric 2019
- Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 2019
- Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- BMW 7 Series 2019
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Volvo S60 2019
- 2019 RLX
- Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid 2019
- Volvo S90 2019
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2019