  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda S2000
  4. Used 2002 Honda S2000
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Honda S2000 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 S2000
5(91%)4(7%)3(2%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
137 reviews
Write a review
See all S2000s for sale
List Price Estimate
$8,373 - $17,807
Used S2000 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...28

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

4 Wheel Superbike

Kevin Ledbetter, 03/30/2003
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Closest thing to a superbike on 4 wheels. This little vehicle handles like few others. The low polar inertia helps the grippy tires to change directions effortlessly. Four wheel anti-lock disc brakes stop the car as fast as any other street vehicle. Below 6000 rpm the engine is just another 4 cylinder, but when the big cam lobes kick in at 6-grand, you'll think a couple of solid rocket boosters went off. silky-smooth 6-speed transmission keeps you in the power range when properly used. Loads of fun to drive. Rock solid Honda quality, through and through.

Report Abuse

Very new S2!

FF2Skip, 08/11/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

After test driving one, I bought one not for the looks, but for its superb handling. I begged my wife to test drive it. Golf clubs fit in the trunk unlike the MR2. Seats are reassuringly firm, supportive when cornering hard. After 200 miles, I still haven't found a comfortable position to rest my left arm for any extended period of time (freeway driving). As everyone has already noted, running this car at such high rpm's is different- the ear has to adjust. Top operation is quick and easy. It's amazing that so many people do not even know what it is! Guess they haven't seen "Fast & the Furious."

Report Abuse

The perfect secondary vehicle

s2kterpnut, 08/26/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Perfect non-primary car for top-down, sporting fun. Everything one would expect from a first-rate sports car: powerful high-reving engine, great handling, rigid chassis, good brakes and sticky tires. Manual tranny, rough ride, noise and limited storage make this a poor daily commuter though.

Report Abuse

Fun, sleek and reliable.

KTH, 02/28/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

My silver S2000 with red leather interior has been trouble free ever since I bought it in January of 2001. It has averaged very good gas mileage (for a sports car) and outstanding performance. When I took it to the beach last summer, it averaged 30 mpg over 500 miles of highway driving! The only complaint I have is with some minor vibration noises coming from the top and poor visibility through the plastic top window. Other than that, the car has been a joy to own.

Report Abuse

Freakin' Awesome!

kwyxand, 08/23/2002
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is the most fun you can have outside of sex! The power surge that you get when the VTEC cuts in takes you from "driving the car" to "just holding on" is a rush! And the handling was a pleasant surprise... my Acura TL-S feels like a boat now. Thr controls are easy to operate and well positioned for the most part... I'm not real fond of the cup holder in the console since it interferes with shifting when there is a 16oz cup in it. And the stereo is just okay. It could benefit from a few more amps and better speaker placement... the CD also has skipping problems, probably from the stiff suspension... not a sign of the quality unit that I expected.

Report Abuse
12345...28
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all S2000s for sale

Related Used 2002 Honda S2000 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles