2020 Honda Insight Consumer Reviews

Commuter's Dream Kim H , 11/02/2019 Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 54 of 54 people found this review helpful I have owned Hondas exclusively for the last 13 years. I have loved them all. I bought this somewhat on a whim because I drive over mountains 80 miles round trip daily and my 2005 CRV-SE is getting old and is thirsty. The MPG was the biggest influence in my choice but the aesthetic over the Prius was the big bonus. I bought the Touring Edition and my favorite feature is ELECTRIC SEATS! I have the seat all the way up because it sits low and I have old knees. This brings me to my ONLY criticism of this car. I'm only 5'6" and with the seat up my hair, yes I have big hair...go '80's, brushes the ceiling sometimes. It is annoying. But there is nothing else about the car I don't love. It is PEPPY. I've only driven in EV mode. I drive over mountains on interstate with zero problems. I'm a bit of a hard pedal pusher and I get at least 46 MPG driving 70 - 75mph most of 65 miles of my daily commute. The cameras and adaptive cruise control are amazing assistants for night driving. The car is breathtaking in my opinion. I was really worried having never owned a hybrid that it would not be powerful but that is not a worry. It giddies up. For $27k, you won't find a more dynamic, beautiful, reliable vehicle anywhere. Report Abuse

Sports mode vs economy mode Rick in Seattle , 02/04/2020 LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful I have owned the new Insight for a year now and I think I understand how the sports mode can help reduce the occasional high revs that occur in the engine when the electric battery pack is low. The sports mode keeps the battery pack at least half full to full so your car has the power to handle passing, and smoothly get up steep hills and mountains. In the economy mode the battery is often low and causes the engine to rev up a lot to get up the steep hills, or to pass a vehicle in the fast lane. I recommend using the sports mode in mountainous areas and the economy mode in flat areas. Report Abuse

The Insider The ultimate driver , 12/13/2019 EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 28 of 29 people found this review helpful Had the car over six months. Really nice car. It is quiet and rides like a compact luxury car. It is solid and fast. Have no problems getting up to speed especially in sport mode. So far, I am getting about 46 miles per gallon in mixed driving not bad for an aggressive driver. When the gas engine kicks in it is noticeable. It is really not that bad when you get use to it. I think that it is more noticeable because the car is super quiet otherwise. It is a typical Honda. It cannot be beat for the price. I have the 2020 EX. The driver's seat would be more comfortable with lumbar support and power adjustments. My biggest complaints are that auto play only works on Apple phones will not connect with an android phone and does not come with a spare tire. Both of those would have been deal breakers for me if I would have known at time of purchase. The fit and finish is excellent. It handles the road exceptionally well at high speeds no wind noise and very little road noise. So far, I think that the Insight is an excellent car. If I had to do it over again, I would get the top of the line model with leather, sun roof and power seats basically because the car drives, rides, handles and looks like an entry level luxury car. The radio sound quality in the EX is excellent. Overall, the Insight is a great value for the money. Love it so far. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Truly a super value hybrid Socali , 01/11/2020 EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful 2020 Insight EX has given me amazing mpg, especially in traffic. Value also comes from the technology, and it looks fabulous. I trust Hondas build quality, and for the price you get more than you would expect, but dont expect a luxury ride, just a better ride than a Prius, and looks way betterr than a Prius, in my opinion. Putting it into Sport mode, I find its surprisingly peppy and fun. Again, for its price, any "cons" are easy to deal with. I love this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse