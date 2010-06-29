Monthly Update for September 2019 - 2017 Honda CR-V Long-Term Road Test

2017 Honda CR-V: Monthly Update for September 2019

by Will Kaufman, Content Strategist and News Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Do you like fun facts? Josh Sadlier, director of content strategy (and my boss), likes fun facts. After all, he went to Harvard. So if you want one of Josh's Fun Facts about the fifth-generation Honda CR-V, read this update! I'm going to bury it at the end so you don't have a choice but to soak in all the other sweet content on offer.

That other sweet content mostly revolves around the touchscreen's ongoing meltdown. You know, the kind of thing you might want to read about if you're considering buying a CR-V.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

High drama! Our 2017 Honda CR-V's fuel economy edged down one-tenth in September to 27.5 mpg. Life in traffic + turbocharged motor + climate-change-induced heat waves = bad juju for fuel economy.

Over our years with the CR-V, individual months have lived up to (or exceeded) the combined EPA estimate of 30 mpg. Just this month we averaged 31.9 mpg over a 323-mile tank. For the most part, though, L.A. has proved a tough eco-nut for the CR-V to crack.

Average lifetime mpg: 27.5

EPA mpg rating: 30 combined (28 city/34 highway)

Best fill mpg: 38.9

Best range: 425.5 miles

Current odometer: 38,192 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Technology

"The screen freaked out again. While running errands over the weekend, the CR-V's entertainment screen had 'an episode,' let's say. It would randomly choose options and rapidly switch between brightness modes all by itself. It was as if someone was quickly tapping the lower-left section of the screen.

"This behavior continued until I power-cycled the car. It's extremely frustrating because it essentially makes the screen useless until you stop and restart the car. Looking back at earlier comments, we experienced this issue throughout 2018 and once in 2019." — Carlos Lago, manager, feature content

"Update on the screen freak-out: It's no longer happening. The touchscreen is operating as intended — for now. The only hiccup I experience is the occasional Android Auto crash, but I don't know if it's my phone or the car. It's annoying, sure, but a quick physical reconnect seems to fix it." — Carlos Lago

"Touchscreen weirdness continues, but it's never the same thing twice. I've yet to experience the phantom brightness switching again, but Android Auto continues to crash at random. It remains an easy fix — unplug and plug it back in — but it's annoying nevertheless. Occasionally the screen doesn't acknowledge inputs, but this tends to go away after a restart. The most frustrating part of all this is that it's not repeatable, so a dealer won't take care of it." — Carlos Lago

"Touchscreen weirdness, Part XXII: I was listening to satellite radio on my drive into work, and the touchscreen would only let me select preset stations. The channel up/down arrows wouldn't work. Then a new twist: The screen just blacked out a couple of times, but the music was still playing and eventually the screen came back.

"I turned to the great Google machine, and it's a problem that more than a few drivers have had — it's even inspired a few YouTube videos. A few of the drivers on a thread at the CR-V Owners Club site said they experienced the blackouts while using Apple CarPlay, but that wasn't the case here and Carlos had the problem when he was using Android. This glitch is just a case of all-around touchscreen funkiness." — Kathleen Clonts, copy chief