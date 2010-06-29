Monthly Update for November - 2017 Honda CR-V Long-Term Road Test

2017 Honda CR-V: Monthly Update for November 2018

by Will Kaufman, Content Strategist and News Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

Our long-term 2017 Honda CR-V has been in our fleet for what feels like a lifetime, but we haven't been able to bring ourselves to give it up yet. In fact, we just reaffirmed our feelings about the CR-V in our recently launched Rankings pages, placing the CR-V first in the small SUV class.

But that doesn't mean life is all wine and roses with our turbocharged runabout. Most notably, we're still having issues with the infotainment system, which has always been one of this car's greatest weaknesses. But even though we have complaints, not a month goes by that someone on staff doesn't praise the CR-V for something. Keep reading for both the schaden and the freude.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

We have so many data points that our car's lifetime average has stopped fluctuating in any sort of dramatic way. Sadly, it's frozen up under the EPA's estimated city mileage, dropping only a fraction to 27.6 mpg this month thanks to heavy traffic.

That said, we've beaten the car's combined and highway ratings in the past. Unlike some other vehicles (cough, cough, F-150, cough), we don't see the CR-V as a chronic underperformer.

Average lifetime mpg: 27.6

EPA mpg rating: 30 combined (34 city/28 highway)

Best fill mpg: 38.9

Best range: 425.5 miles

Current odometer: 29,363 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Logbook Highlights

Technology

"In the CR-V's August update, Kathleen pointed out how its touchscreen kept freezing on an XM station. I had the same thing happen to me when I was trying to adjust the screen's brightness level. I was trying to switch from the night setting to day, and it didn't react. It only caught up in response while I was already driving. The brightness option notification popped up and disappeared a number of times in a very glitchy way, I suppose, to accommodate how many times I poked at it trying to elicit a response.

"By the way, at night when I was trying to dim the screen via the touchscreen, it didn't work. Even when I swiped it to the dimmest setting, it didn't alter it at all. And the default brightness is super bright when driving at night, to the point that your face is lit up as if by a spotlight. So I ended up turning off the screen. Boo." — Caroline Pardilla, senior copy editor

"I also got to experience the glitchy touchscreen problem. It hiccuped twice for me, once at night and once during the day. During both instances, the screen brightness menu would pop up and randomly select brighter or dimmer settings and day and night settings. More annoying, though, is that even when the screen wasn't flickering, the glitch simulated an input on the screen, making the rest of the touchscreen unresponsive." — Calvin Kim, vehicle test engineer

"The CR-V's screen brightness setting started acting up with Apple CarPlay connected. It acted as if I was pressing the button repeatedly, alternating between day and night modes and displaying a blank screen at times. This isn't the first time this vehicle has been glitchy with CarPlay active. I did a quick Google search, and it seems that this crops up on other late-model Hondas. There doesn't seem to be a fix from the factory yet. I like this CR-V quite a bit, but this infotainment system would be a deal-breaker for me." — Ron Montoya, senior consumer advice editor

Interior

"During the weekend, I drove the CR-V around town as well as to and from Disneyland, so I didn't get to take advantage of its bounty of small-item storage options. Not only does it have two cupholders between the front seats but a tray perfect for the key fob and a parking card (although I used the cupholders for that) as well as a deep well with a tray insert. The front doors offer more places for water bottles. The only issue is that all these spaces are out in the open. So nothing is hidden from the view of would-be thieves." — Caroline Pardilla

"Most people have a nifty way to fasten their smartphones to their dash for easy viewing. But since Edmunds editors switch in and out of cars, we don't get to personalize them. So when I drive a long-termer and use Waze, I stick my phone in a cupholder so it won't slide around. But the CR-V offers an even better option. It actually has a flat tray fore of the cupholders that perfectly accommodates and secures my Google Pixel 2 XL. It's still not at the preferable face level, but it's a lot easier to view than stuck longways in a cupholder." — Caroline Pardilla

"Be careful when parking next to a curb with grass on it. The plastic on the lower part of the CR-V's door tends to get caught in the dirt. Jay noticed this last May, and it also happened to me. The flexibility of the plastic piece works against it because when you try to pull on the door, it bends and seems to wedge itself into the ground further." — Ron Montoya