Monthly Update for March 2019 - 2017 Honda CR-V Long-Term Road Test

2017 Honda CR-V: Monthly Update for March 2019

by Will Kaufman, Content Strategist and News Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

At 30,000 miles and counting, the minor issues with our CR-V continue to mount. This month the high point was changing out the key-fob battery. The low point was the intermittent failure of the adaptive cruise system.

We've had the CR-V much, much longer than we typically keep a long-term car, which might be manifesting as us becoming a touch jaded. But pause for a second to stop taking the CR-V for granted, and you realize just how good it is. Drive it every day for a few years, and it starts to feel commonplace.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

The L.A. commute is the L.A. commute, and the CR-V just can't gain any ground. Our lifetime mpg held steady over about 900 added miles, coming in 0.5 mpg below the EPA city estimate.

Average lifetime mpg: 27.5

EPA mpg rating: 30 combined (28 city/34 highway)

Best fill mpg: 38.9

Best range: 425.5 miles

Current odometer: 31,685 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

We replaced the battery in the key fob this month, which was easy enough to do ourselves and only cost us a few bucks.

Logbook Highlights

Technology-Audio

"I previously noted that the adaptive cruise control (ACC), forward collision mitigation and lane departure mitigation systems failed twice over the last weekend. On my way into the office this morning, they failed twice more. The first time I was using adaptive cruise control and all the systems stopped working. I was pretty far away from the car in front, so I was in no imminent danger when I regained manual control. It cleared up after about 5 minutes.

"The systems failed again about 30 minutes later, but I was not using ACC at the time. It didn't clear up again by the time I got to the office, about 15 minutes later. The failures appear to be random and hard to replicate. Even so, we'll get the safety systems and touchscreen checked out next time we go to the dealer." — Cameron Rogers, reviews editor

Maintenance

"The CR-V key fob was only working intermittently over the past few days, so we bought a new battery. Swapping it out took about one minute. Slide the hard key out of the remote and use it for leverage to separate the halves of the key fob to access the battery. Once the deed is done, it easily snaps back together." — Mike Schmidt, senior manager, vehicle testing operations

Miscellaneous

"A shoutout to one of the nicer details of the CR-V. I should hate fake wood trim. But for some reason in the CR-V, I don't. Maybe because I don't expect real wood trim in a CR-V anyway, so even if it's fake, it's a noble attempt to class up the interior? There's something silly about wood trim in cars anyway, but also something about it that harkens back to an automotive golden era. And it's why I wouldn't want to see it disappear from Bentleys or Benzes, or even Infinitis.

"And really, if wood looks great in your home, why not also your car? Not every element of your car needs to serve a function. It's not a race car. Rather than fake grain, though, I'd like to see the CR-V trimmed with something like a cool Tolex, fake snakeskin, or even dark tweed." — Dan Frio, reviews editor