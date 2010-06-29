Monthly Update for July 2019 - 2017 Honda CR-V Long-Term Road Test

2017 Honda CR-V: Monthly Update for July 2019

by Will Kaufman, Content Strategist and News Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

*Slaps hood of CR-V* You can fit so much content in this bad boy.

Our 2017 Honda CR-V doesn't seem any closer to earning its gold watch, so in lieu of a retirement party we might just need to start throwing it birthday parties. Do compact crossovers like ice cream cake? Do they age in human years or dog years?

The CR-V has been peacefully filling its days with uneventful commuter miles, but a recent trip to Northern California revealed a new maintenance mystery. Read on for all the clues, and in the comments let us know what you think of our efforts to play Scooby Doo.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

The time out of the commute grind and on the open road helped bump our average up a tenth of an mpg. We're still underperforming relative to EPA estimates, though.

Average lifetime mpg: 27.6

EPA mpg rating: 30 combined (28 city/34 highway)

Best fill mpg: 38.9

Best range: 425.5 miles

Current odometer: 34,860 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

"While on a trip heading to San Francisco, I encountered an issue with our long-term CR-V. Almost three-quarters of the way up the uphill grade on the Grapevine [a six-mile section of I-5 north of Los Angeles known for its sustained incline], a 'Shutter Grille Problem. Power Reduced' warning showed on the instrument panel. It felt like engine power was robbed and that throttle response was highly diminished. Others in the car did some research (thanks, Google) and found that shutting the car off for a few minutes remedied the situation for a couple of folks. We did this and after five minutes, we were back on our way to San Francisco with no issues for the rest of the way.

"We decided to get it checked out by a local dealer just in case there was something really wrong and they found nothing, saying that the shutters were operating properly. They looked to see if there was a fault code stored, and while they found something, the CR-V currently was not having any issues so they could not do any repairs.

"While in San Francisco, I decided to look into this 'Shutter Grille Problem. Power Reduced' issue. It seems that there were no common indicators — some reported it happening during winter time, others in May and closer to summer. Then there are those who reported it in higher elevations such as Colorado. Since there was no evidence pinpointing an exact situation, we'll have to see if the problem can be replicated somehow.

"On the way home, almost on cue, three-quarters of the way up the uphill grade on the Grapevine, the 'Shutter Grille Problem' warning showed up again on the instrument panel. So I did the same thing: stopped for about five minutes and then headed home. No issues came about.

"Seems like we'll have to test this uphill grade theory on a Big Bear trip and see if we can create a scientific hypothesis: 'If the CR-V is on an uphill grade in higher elevations, the issue will happen.' ... Stay tuned." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres, vehicle testing technician