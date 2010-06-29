Monthly Update for January 2019 - 2017 Honda CR-V Long-Term Road Test

2017 Honda CR-V: Monthly Update for January 2019

by Will Kaufman, Content Strategist and News Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

We hit a milestone! We've subjected the burgundy utility vehicle to 30,000 hard miles. We also hit something sharp, which caused a flat.

Our 2017 Honda CR-V is the car you don't have to think about until you do. This month, the CR-V had to visit the dealership for a warranty repair, and the infotainment bug continues to rear its head. The CR-V hasn't failed us in any major way in its first 30,000 miles of service, but we've definitely dealt with some annoyances.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

With no new recent highs or lows, the CR-V has settled into the quiet life of a commuter car. We're still falling short of EPA estimates, and that's still disappointing. But it's not uncommon for small turbo motors in the real world.

Average lifetime mpg: 27.5

EPA mpg rating: 30 combined (28 city/34 highway)

Best fill mpg: 38.9

Best range: 425.5 miles

Current odometer: 30,702 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

Our CR-V saw the friendly Honda dealership maintenance folks twice this month, once for a new tire and once to replace the broken shift-lever button. The latter was covered under warranty, and the former cost us $191.43.

Logbook Highlights

Technology-Audio

"I glanced at the dash and noticed the CR-V recently crossed the 30,000-mile mark. We've certainly put it through its paces in its year and a half with us. But the touchscreen problems haven't gone away. I listened to a podcast for a while on the drive home and decided to switch over to Jack FM. As soon as I switched the audio source, the touchscreen refused to switch to any station so I was stuck listening to 'All Things Considered.' The next morning, I tried to replicate the problem, but there was no glitch in the switchover from podcast to radio." — Kathleen Clonts, copy chief

"Driving to dinner this weekend, I was honored to experience the touchscreen glitches noted by Calvin and Ron back in November. The screen brightness would fluctuate randomly between its brightest and darkest settings, then flicker and black out entirely. Even resetting the system didn't solve the problem.

"Shortly after the touchscreen problem started, a bunch of error messages jumped onto the driver information screen. A number of active safety systems failed, including forward collision mitigation, road departure mitigation and adaptive cruise control. These glitches also popped up on my way home a couple of days earlier. But the touchscreen system hadn't failed that time, so it seemed that the two issues weren't related. In both cases, the safety system reset itself and worked again after about five minutes.

"A Google search of the safety system and touchscreen issues finds that our experiences are well-documented by other drivers. At the time of publication, Honda has not issued any recalls or technical service bulletins addressing either problem." — Cameron Rogers, reviews editor

Maintenance

"Recently, our CR-V had an issue with a broken transmission shifter button. I have no idea how this sort of thing could happen. It only goes in one direction (horizontally), and these things are usually hard to break. Usually. Consider this instance unusual. At least that's my thought.

"So I hightailed it down to our local Santa Monica Honda service department to get it fixed. Upon arriving, I get greeted right away and asked about the problem. I showed them the broken shifter button, and the adviser said, 'Wow, that's the third one I've seen this week.' (Insert befuddled look.) So I asked, 'Why is it that this is the third broken shifter button you've seen this week?' All I got was a shrug.

"Thankfully, they took our CR-V in and 45 minutes later, all done! The shifter was fixed and away I went." — Rex Tokeshi-Torres, vehicle testing technician

"I was driving up into the desert in the pre-dawn hours. Just as I crested the hills and cruised down into the colder valley, the CR-V sent up a TPMS warning. It's not unusual for this to occur when you transition into colder weather, but I remained on alert just in case it was indeed a possible flat tire.

"A few minutes later, I noticed the telltale flap-flap-flap of a flat and immediately dropped my speed. The next off-ramp was more than a mile away, so I did my best to slow to a speed that wouldn't destroy the tire. I didn't want to pull to the side of this highway since it has a reputation for impaired drivers, especially at that hour. I exited the freeway and pulled right over. The left rear tire was definitely the culprit. Thankfully, the CR-V has a donut spare, and I had it swapped out in less than 10 minutes.

"Later that morning, I tried to find a tire shop, but everything in the area was closed on Sunday. Rather than drive 90 miles home on the tiny spare, I found an AutoZone and picked up a tire plug kit. It wasn't ideal, but I thought it would be better than the spare.

"Once I had it plugged, I inflated the tire and discovered the inner sidewall was wrinkled beyond repair. That meant I had to nurse the CR-V all the way home on the donut. The next day, I visited our usual tire shop, Stokes, but it didn't have the tire in stock. A call to the Honda dealer up the street proved more fruitful.

"A few hours later, it was ready for pickup for a reasonable sum of $191.43." — Mark Takahashi, senior reviews editor