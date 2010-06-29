Monthly Update for August 2018 - 2017 Honda CR-V Long-Term Road Test

2017 Honda CR-V: Monthly Update for August 2018

by Will Kaufman, Content Strategist and News Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

We've had a lot of cars through the office for evaluation recently (keep your eyes peeled for a flood of new Edmunds ratings coming soon), but that meant quite a few of our long-term cars were left to lie fallow for days on end.

Not so with the 2017 Honda CR-V, though. This plucky, little crossover was eagerly adopted by members of the staff who don't always get a chance to drive our cars. It wasn't all wine and roses, though, as technology issues continue to rear their buggy head.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

We didn't add many miles to our CR-V in August — just a few more than 800 — but with nearly 27,000 miles already on the odometer, adding miles hasn't been an issue with our CR-V. Overall fuel economy held steady at 27.7 mpg. And considering how much time the Honda spends in L.A. traffic, that's not an unreasonable return for a small SUV.

Average lifetime mpg: 27.7

EPA mpg rating: 30 combined (28 city/34 highway)

Best fill mpg: 38.9

Best range: 425.5 miles

Current odometer: 26,897 miles

Logbook Highlights

Performance

"I like the way the CR-V drives but found the throttle tip-in too sensitive. It wasn't something that was easy to adjust to. It's also hard for me not to compare it to the CX-5, my regular ride. The CX-5 is easier to handle and maneuver on tight city streets; the CR-V feels much bigger in comparison. The reality is the CX-5 weighs more than the CR-V, and the Honda handily edges out the Mazda on fuel economy. So if I had 2.5 kids to haul around instead of just a Shih Tzu, I'd be in line to buy one." — Kathleen Clonts, copy chief

Technology-Audio

"The CR-V touchscreen was being a pain one morning on the way to work. It kept freezing on an XM station and wouldn't do anything. Granted, a first-world problem, but it's horrible when you're forced to listen to a Foghat song you really hate on Classic Rewind." — Kathleen Clonts

"We listen to a lot of AM radio on the weekends and found the signal dropped quite a few times in the CR-V, something we haven't experienced in other cars." — Kathleen Clonts

"You can now use Google Maps on Apple CarPlay, and I got a chance to test this out the other day. First, your phone must be updated to iOS 12, and you need the latest version of the Google Maps app on your phone. Next, you fire up the app, and you're good to go.

"Here are a couple of differences I noticed. If you're on a phone call while the nav is running, Apple Maps will give you a light 'ding' to indicate the next turn. Google Maps will talk right over you. Apple prefers that you use Siri to search for directions, while Google lets you use an onscreen keyboard, provided the car isn't moving. This addition is a small change that makes an otherwise familiar car feel new again." — Ron Montoya, senior consumer advice editor