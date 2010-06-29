Monthly Update for April 2019 - 2017 Honda CR-V Long-Term Road Test

2017 Honda CR-V: Monthly Update for April 2019

by Will Kaufman, Content Strategist and News Editor

Where Did We Drive It?

We've had our long-term 2017 Honda CR-V so long it's starting to feel positively antediluvian, so rather than complain about the CVT automatic again, or praise the size of the trunk for the thousandth time, we're going to put our hypothetical money where our metaphorical mouths are.

This month, I posed the question, "Would you buy a CR-V if you were shopping for a compact SUV?" to some of my fellow experts, and here are their unvarnished responses. And, yes, these include a complaint about the CVT automatic and praise for the trunk.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Did It Get?

The same. Seriously. We've put enough miles on the CR-V that, short of moving somewhere with lots of freeways and no traffic or putting the CR-V on donks, our average fuel economy isn't going to budge.

Average lifetime mpg: 27.5

EPA mpg rating: 30 combined (28 city/34 highway)

Best fill mpg: 38.9

Best range: 425.5 miles

Current odometer: 32,720 miles

Maintenance and Upkeep

None.

Would Edmunds Editors Buy a CR-V?

Yays

Matt Jones, Senior Consumer Advice Editor and Hip Guy

"Yes. Do I absolutely love every inch of it? No. But when I think of what is important in an urban jungle sport-ute, this kinda checks all the boxes. Predictable, manageable, efficient, and not boring or offensive.

"And besides, that one kid wrote a song about his CR-V, and he seems cool, and I'm not sure the competition can say the same. So there's that."

Jonathan Elfalan, Manager, Vehicle Testing, and New Father

"Yes, it would definitely be a top choice for me in the compact-SUV segment. I've learned I place a high value on cabin and cargo space, and the CR-V is the best in class not because it's the biggest, but because it's the smartest. I also think the 1.5-liter is a good balance of performance and efficiency. Apple CarPlay is also essential. The only thing this is missing is ventilated seats."

Brent Romans, Senior Editor, Written Content, and Very Practical Man

"Yes. It's our No. 1 rated small SUV for a reason. My one issue with it — that it's bland — is greatly outweighed by all the stuff that it does really well, and those are things that I'd presumably be buying a small SUV for. It's roomy, safe, comfortable, reasonably powerful, and fuel-efficient. Nothing else is as well-rounded.

"Now, if you gave me the choice of a CR-V or 5-ton military 6x6 ..."

Carlos Lago, Manager, Feature Content, and, Yes, That Carlos Lago

"Yes, as in it's the compact SUV I feel safest recommending to most people. It has the most strengths of the segment and requires no caveats. For me personally, it'd probably be a tough choice between the CR-V and the CX-5."

Nays

Ron Montoya, Senior Consumer Advice Editor

"I would not buy a CR-V. Honda's infotainment system is a deal-breaker for me. It's buggy and slow, and I don't like that the tuning knob is missing. I'm not an SUV guy, but I'd probably buy a Kia Sportage. I like the tech, the way it looks, and it would likely be a few grand less expensive than the Honda."

Josh Sadlier, Director, Content Strategy, and V12 Mercedes-Benz Owner

"No. The CVT is intolerably slow to respond, and the interior feels surprisingly cheap and hollow for a current Honda product. I have no problem recommending it as a new car given its strong resale value and high versatility factor. But to own and drive myself? Couldn't do it."

Travis Langness, Reviews Editor and #VanLife Influencer

"No. I'd get the CX-5. It's just so much better-looking."

Will Kaufman, Content Strategist and News Editor and Me

"No, if I were shopping for a compact SUV I wouldn't buy a compact SUV anyway. They're trying too hard to be cars, and cars are still better at it. I'd get a Honda Passport because it's a proper not-car that also doesn't have the unnecessary third row that's sure to get you shanghaied into perpetual carpool duty.

"This is my game and I can cheat if I want."

Noncommittal People Pleasers

Mike Schmidt, Senior Manager, Vehicle Testing Operations, and Waffle Enthusiast

"No, I wouldn't buy one because I think it's too small for my two-kid lifestyle. I much prefer a midsize 2+1 row SUV.

"But yes, I would recommend one to any and all families living the single-kid or couple-of-dogs life. I feel the CR-V does everything the average person of this demographic needs. And it does these things very well. No, it doesn't have a wow factor. And it isn't going to outhandle nimble offerings like the CX-5. If you need function, however, it will not disappoint."