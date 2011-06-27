2019 Honda Accord Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Hondas have the best interior Bill R. , 03/21/2019 EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 43 of 44 people found this review helpful As we did 2 years ago when we bought a Honda CRV AWD, we shopped and test-drove many brands (Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, Mazda) but when we got to the Hondas at the end the interior was like a breath of fresh air and felt just right. Just an extra inch or two here and there front and back (especially headroom, I'm tall), clean and simple dash and control layout (much more so than the other brands), excellent window visibility all around, and by far the best seats. A really great piece of human factors engineering. Most data I've found on hybrid cars in general shows that their actual fuel economy comes in at 15-20% below the EPA, due to differences between the EPA testing protocol and true driving conditions, especially here where we live in the mountains. EPA on sticker is 48/48 mpg, I'm getting 42 which matches the center of the bell-curve on actual data reported from customers. Update after 1 year: Overall mileage much better than previously reported. Live in rural/suburban area with most driving at 50mph or under. Consistently getting 50mpg. Exceptions to that: Interstate cruising at 70 mph mileage drops to 45mpg due to wind resistance. Also, during winter the engine runs more for heat so mileage drops by 5mpg or so. Now back to spring, no heat required, back to 50mpg. No problems at all in 1 year / 10,000 miles. Here's a big one: Reading other reviews, I saw complaints about the owner's manual not explaining a lot of things. Very true! The paper manual that comes with the car is just the very basics. Go to Honda.com and download the PDF of the full 600+ page manual that explains all of the gauges and settings in great detail. It's free. Answered a lot of advanced questions for me. Well worth doing! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Better than the Toyota Camry Hybrid SV , 08/20/2019 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 41 of 43 people found this review helpful Update - 8/20 The car had its first service and Honda Maintenance was provided free. Oil change was done and the cabin filter replaced. Couple of issues that have shown in the first year of ownership have been a rattle coming from the HUD display. On searching through forums it seems like this happens when its warm and the stuff starts expanding. Plan to get this checked by the service team to get it fixed. Another issue is a quiet buzz from the sub woofer mounting in the rear deck. Assuming this is quick fix. Disappointed that this is occurring on the top trim of the car. But due to the ride, Hybrid mileage, and the overall packaging I am not docking a star of the review. --------------- Original Review Test drove the Honda Accord Hybrid-exl, Toyota Camry Hybrid SE and then the Sonata Hybrid. No challenge there the Honda and Toyota came up winners due to the vague driving feel of the sonata. The Sonata was too plush and felt disconnected to the road. Warranty wise the Sonata does have the best in the industry so if that is important then go that route. It was decently specd out in the entry level which was the only model I could test drive. Now between the the two main competitors Honda and Toyota I did not have any prior experience with either manufacturers or a hybrid car. I am moving over from a Mercedes e350. After a while of paying luxury car servicing costs and spending way more money than I needed to, I wanted to do my part in saving fuel and at the same time have a decently sized car with all creature comforts. After the test drives I did note the following. In terms of looks the Toyota wins hands down. Love the new look of the Toyota. The Honda feels chiseled and refined on the outside compared to the aggressive sporty looks of the Toyota. Unfortunately for Toyota, I am not the kind to make purchases based on looks alone. Toyota Camry was quieter and had a more refined drive in slower than 45mph speeds. Once the speeds went up the noise levels in the cabin were the same between the cars. In terms of performance and driving dynamics the Honda Accord was hands down the winner. When I hit the sport button I immediately felt it button down and feel springy. After the test drive of about 5 miles of mixed driving where I tested it with a lead foot the Accord ended up getting 35mpg and was going up further as I pulled back in the parking lot. The Toyota seemed ok from mileage perspective at higher speeds but the driving dynamics were just not there as the Accord. On the feature front the Honda seemed to be loaded with more features than a comparatively specd Toyota model. A fully loaded XLE model with all the comforts that you would find on a higher end luxury car would set you back about 2-3k more on the Toyota vs the Honda. I guess you do pay for the free maintenance that Toyota provides. I picked up my fully loaded Honda hybrid touring a week ago and have used it for my daily commute to work and grocery runs etc which has about 50/50 split of city and highways. So far I am averaging around 43mpg according to the trip computer. I drive normally as I would with my Mercedes and have seen the instant mpg go up close to 55mpg on a few drives. I do see it hover around 38- mid 40s if I am in sport mode for an extended time. I see how driving habits can really help improve mpg by 5-10 mpg more. The seats are very comfortable and adjust automatically according to the key fob number. That feature alone is worth picking this one up. No adjusting seats when you climb in if your household has two drivers. The 10 speaker sound system is good, and the entertainment center is decently sized and well laid out. The HUD is pretty cool and not distracting. The safety features are excellent. Especially the collision visual alerts at slow speed when you are parking are great for tighter spots. Rear view camera works well and when there is cross traffic there is visual indication of direction the vehicle is approaching from. Cabin is not noiseless like a Mercedes but it is par for the course especially if you have music on. The steering wheel feels chunky and very sporty. Heated and vented seats should help during the seasonal temp changes. The Qi charger for phones works well and so does Carplay. More than enough room, actually feels as big as an e350. Almost the perfect family sedan that caters to everyone. If you are in the market for an excellent upscale Hybrid sedan Accord is the way to go. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Car for my driving conditions Sparky , 03/03/2019 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 73 of 78 people found this review helpful Bought this for the safety and luxury features. I drive 100 miles every work day. The Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keeping Assist allow me to focus on looking outside the car. The Blind Side Alert (I think that's what Honda calls it), and Rear Cross Traffic Alert systems are like having an extra set of eyes watching out for me. I have the Touring edition, for which the Ventilated Seats provide great relief during the hot days, and the Heads Up Display is great for keeping my eyes on the road and not inside the car. I went with a Black Interior due to lighter color interiors tend to create glare on windows in sunlight ( which helps the interior of the car disappear, and keep my eyes on the road). I've had to adjust my driving habits by going exactly the speed limit, and the Cumulative Fuel Economy on the Range and Fuel page on the instrument cluster reflects about 47 to 49 mpg. However, when refueling I calculate 52 to 54 mpg. I test drove both the Traditional Powertrain and the Hybrid. The Hybrid was much more smooth, though, less torque at freeway speeds (yet, satisfactorily performed with no concern). I'll restate that, the Hybrid has satisfactory torque at all speeds, and I'm extremely happy with this purchase. The return of the dials and buttons on the infotainment are very appreciated, and the customizable options for displays tiles make selection of sources and info easy and quick. I get about a 570 to 590 range (calculated by the car). Report Abuse

A Professional driver's assessment. Dan Kuyek , 10/06/2019 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 30 of 32 people found this review helpful Having over 3 million miles in the rearview mirror, trucking, Greyhound and taxi owner and currently putting high miles on this Honda via Uber, I have found potentially serious issues. Admittedly, they may be only in my particular car but they need to be pointed out in case they're generic. All are sporadic and only occur occasionally which makes it difficult to be addressed by 'serive managers'. The lane control on occasion wants to follow an exit lane, usually if it has a well painted line exiting to the right. The 'bug' is momentary and it corrects itself quickly. Yet an inexperienced driver may be drawn into a potential accident through over correction. That same lane control will 'react' to white/light colored vehicles in the right lane when passing them. Again, briefly. Yet again, a potential issue for new, distracted or tired drivers. As I have put over 10,000 miles on this car in three months, I have developed a good understanding of the vehicle and these issues are rare in occurrence yet catch one by suprise due to the very rareness of them. The worst one is having the automatic breaking system kick in, usually when passing under large direction signs overhead for a brief period as it looks to me the system interprets the signs as barriers!. This event just occurred without ANY barrier, sign or reasonable explanation which left me a bit shaken up. (Having experienced pretty much as a professional driver, shaking me up is NOT something that I take lightly!) My vehicle also has a quirk that's outright dangerous, in my opinion. It has only occurred a few times and would be very hard to replicate by s service department. On freeways, at speed, 60-70 MPH, and a sudden HARD brake- to avoid a potential collision the right front brake applies before the left, pulling the vehicle to the right. It quickly corrects but it is flat out dangerous. The breaks are perfect in normal driving conditions with no hint of anything untoward in the system until that freeway speed and hard brake application. On the positive side, both ride and comfort are superb. The sensors are a great assistance in parallel parking and warnings when backing up. The turning radius is well below average. Likely due to both the electric motor and gas engine are 'side by side', that leaves less room for wheel turns, so be careful parallel parking and maneuvering in tight spaces. Overall, a good car. The high tech aspect is a 'work in progress', however. I can drive this car far better on my own than with the cute assists. At least for now. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse