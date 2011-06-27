Used 1996 GMC Suburban Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|no
|14
|no
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|504.0/714.0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|42.0 gal.
|42.0 gal.
|42.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|no
|12/17 mpg
|no
|Combined MPG
|no
|14
|no
|Engine
|Torque
|335 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|335 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|335 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|5.7 l
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 4600 rpm
|250 hp @ 4600 rpm
|250 hp @ 4600 rpm
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|71.9 in.
|70.2 in.
|72.3 in.
|Wheel base
|131.5 in.
|131.5 in.
|131.5 in.
|Length
|220.0 in.
|220.0 in.
|220.0 in.
|Width
|76.7 in.
|76.7 in.
|76.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
