Used 1996 GMC Sonoma Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Sonoma
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232323
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg20/27 mpg20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/513.0 mi.380.0/513.0 mi.380.0/513.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG232323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower118 hp @ 5200 rpm118 hp @ 5200 rpm118 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height62.1 in.62.1 in.62.1 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.108.3 in.108.3 in.
Length205.0 in.205.0 in.205.0 in.
Width67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Tangier Orange
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Medium Beige
  • Olympic White
  • Tan
  • Dark Argent Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Standard Red
  • Medium Gray
  • Silver Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Light Gray
  • Linen White
  • Woodland Green
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Lamp Black
