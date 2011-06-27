Used 1996 GMC Sonoma Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|23
|23
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/27 mpg
|20/27 mpg
|20/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|380.0/513.0 mi.
|380.0/513.0 mi.
|380.0/513.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|19.0 gal.
|19.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|23
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|Horsepower
|118 hp @ 5200 rpm
|118 hp @ 5200 rpm
|118 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|62.1 in.
|62.1 in.
|62.1 in.
|Wheel base
|108.3 in.
|108.3 in.
|108.3 in.
|Length
|205.0 in.
|205.0 in.
|205.0 in.
|Width
|67.9 in.
|67.9 in.
|67.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
