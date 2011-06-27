Used 2002 GMC Savana Consumer Reviews
Great in a number of ways.
latitude38, 08/05/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
Air-con, excellent, when in SE US. Rear air-con is 3 rows of vents, Dodge and Ford is less. Leg room better than Ford. Noise is low. 155 inch wheel base is nice on the extended 15 passenger van. When not heavily loaded less pressure in rear the rear tires makes passengers more comfortable. Tires that come with the van are very stable for side movements. Break in period before towing is 9,000 or 11,000 miles. Service is low, one change of the rear- end oil, and at oil change the grease points/zerks. The undercarriage is super for this 1-ton vehicle which is one reason I chose this vehicle. The standard engine is a 350 and power wise is great.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Savana
Related Used 2002 GMC Savana info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana