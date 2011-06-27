Used 2002 GMC Savana Consumer Reviews

latitude38 , 08/05/2003

Air-con, excellent, when in SE US. Rear air-con is 3 rows of vents, Dodge and Ford is less. Leg room better than Ford. Noise is low. 155 inch wheel base is nice on the extended 15 passenger van. When not heavily loaded less pressure in rear the rear tires makes passengers more comfortable. Tires that come with the van are very stable for side movements. Break in period before towing is 9,000 or 11,000 miles. Service is low, one change of the rear- end oil, and at oil change the grease points/zerks. The undercarriage is super for this 1-ton vehicle which is one reason I chose this vehicle. The standard engine is a 350 and power wise is great.