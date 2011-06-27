Used 1997 GMC Safari Consumer Reviews
LOVE MY VAN BUT ......
I got this van in the summer of 2007 with 69000 miles on it, RAN GREAT was my daily ride. I drive over 100 miles a day and in 2010 the fuel pump problem happened with my van as well. We replaced it and it still is not running right, so it has been parked for over a year now for the day I have the money to take it in because I really do not want to give up the van. Also there is a clunking sound when you take off. Still love the van..
electrical hell
This vehicle has been expensive to operate. It had electrical problems from the start. It continues to eat fuses like candy. The lighter, fuel gauge, and power windows have not worked in 2 years. Its on its 4th battery and 3rd set of front brakes. The front end wears tires quickly, even with it properly aligned. In short buyer beware. There is very little head or leg room in the front seats.
My safari
Love everything about it but it has become difficult for me to get in and out of it because of my short legs and arthrities.
Love/ Hate
We have a love /hate relationship with this vehicle. It is great to drive,easy for shopping etc. Comfortable on long trips. We have replaced 3 window motors,1 seat motor,an alternator,a very expensive fuel pump,a wiper circuit board and other various items some under warrenty some not. Before the fuel pump went I complained to GMC and they offered me an 8 hundre $ cert. towards a new GMC product good for 1 yr. The pump went shortley after and the fix wiped out the cert. Yesterday the blower moter switch would only work on high.
Another Love/Hate realationship
When I bought my Safari it had 45,000 miles on it. Around 130,000 my brakes finally wore down and I got new ones. Around 140,000 miles my power steering pump blew and I bought a new one. Around 145,000 miles my a/c and heat stopped working with the exception of a warm defrost. The 2nd heat censor blew. Then, around 160,000 my fuel pump died on me. Now it is sitting in my driveway waiting for a new coil because that blew about 3 days ago ( 173,000 miles). It has been a workhorse, a family vehicle and more. I love the Safari, and until 130,000 miles it never failed me. I would recommend it to anyone who is interested. As long as you keep it maintained as you would expect from any verhicle.
