  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Jimmy
  4. Used 2000 GMC Jimmy
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 GMC Jimmy Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Jimmy
Overview
See Jimmy Inventory
See Jimmy Inventory
See Jimmy Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automaticno5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161715
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automaticno5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg15/20 mpg13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.0/342.0 mi.285.0/380.0 mi.247.0/304.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG161715
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.5 ft.34.8 ft.35.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.3 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.35.6 in.35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.55.6 in.55.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.66 cu.ft.66 cu.ft.
Length183.8 in.177.3 in.177.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5600 lbs.5900 lbs.5600 lbs.
Gross weight5350 lbs.4450 lbs.4850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place37.3 cu.ft.30.2 cu.ft.30.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.5 in.8.1 in.8.0 in.
Height64.2 in.64.9 in.64.9 in.
Maximum payload1236.0 lbs.846.0 lbs.981.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.0 in.100.5 in.100.5 in.
Width67.8 in.67.8 in.67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Magnetic Red Metallic
  • Monterey Maroon Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Monterey Maroon Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Black Onyx
  • Summit White
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Monterey Maroon Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Graphite
  • Pewter
  • Medium Gray
  • Beige
  • Graphite
  • Beige
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
See Jimmy InventorySee Jimmy InventorySee Jimmy Inventory

Related Used 2000 GMC Jimmy info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles