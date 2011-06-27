Used 2000 GMC Jimmy Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|no
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16
|17
|15
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|no
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/18 mpg
|15/20 mpg
|13/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|266.0/342.0 mi.
|285.0/380.0 mi.
|247.0/304.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|19.0 gal.
|19.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|17
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|4.3 l
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|190 hp @ 4400 rpm
|190 hp @ 4400 rpm
|190 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.5 ft.
|34.8 ft.
|35.2 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|53.6 in.
|52.0 in.
|52.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.3 in.
|40.5 in.
|40.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.3 in.
|35.6 in.
|35.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.2 in.
|55.6 in.
|55.6 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|74 cu.ft.
|66 cu.ft.
|66 cu.ft.
|Length
|183.8 in.
|177.3 in.
|177.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5600 lbs.
|5900 lbs.
|5600 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5350 lbs.
|4450 lbs.
|4850 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|37.3 cu.ft.
|30.2 cu.ft.
|30.2 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.5 in.
|8.1 in.
|8.0 in.
|Height
|64.2 in.
|64.9 in.
|64.9 in.
|Maximum payload
|1236.0 lbs.
|846.0 lbs.
|981.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|107.0 in.
|100.5 in.
|100.5 in.
|Width
|67.8 in.
|67.8 in.
|67.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Jimmy
Related Used 2000 GMC Jimmy info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana