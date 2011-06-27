  1. Home
  2. Geo
  3. Geo Prizm
  4. Used 1990 Geo Prizm
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Geo Prizm GSi Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Prizm
Overview
See Prizm Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque101 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room49.6 in.
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements
Length170.7 in.
Curb weight2376 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height52.3 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.
Width65.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Gray Metallic
See Prizm Inventory

Related Used 1990 Geo Prizm GSi info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles