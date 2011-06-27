  1. Home
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Transit Cargo Van
5.0
1 reviews
From Cargo Van to Class B Camper!

Rose Alexander, 08/28/2020
250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
We had test driven several competitors' vehicles, and by far, the Ford Transit Cargo Van was the smoothest, comfiest, and in our opinion, safest vehicle for us to purchase for the purpose of converting into a Class B Camper.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
