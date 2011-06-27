2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

Rose Alexander , 08/28/2020 250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)

We had test driven several competitors' vehicles, and by far, the Ford Transit Cargo Van was the smoothest, comfiest, and in our opinion, safest vehicle for us to purchase for the purpose of converting into a Class B Camper.