2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$34,510
Save as much as $4,845
From Cargo Van to Class B Camper!
Rose Alexander, 08/28/2020
250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/148" WB (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
We had test driven several competitors' vehicles, and by far, the Ford Transit Cargo Van was the smoothest, comfiest, and in our opinion, safest vehicle for us to purchase for the purpose of converting into a Class B Camper.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
