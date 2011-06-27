2020 Ford Shelby GT350 Consumer Reviews

2020 Shelby GT350 is an awesome car all around. I can get in and out of it easier than most large cars. It’s fun to drive , has great sound, and the Kona blue with white stripes is amazing to look at.

Doc Holliday , 07/20/2020 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)

Having a GT Premium convertible before buying the GT350 I can say, though the convertible was a bit more plush and comfortable and I could drop the top on a nice day, so what! After driving the GT350 none of that mattered. It is a whole different experience. The sound, the handling, that perfect shifter, it is all worth the extra money.