2020 Ford Shelby GT350 Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$59,140
Save as much as $382
Love My Shelby
Steven L Roush, 05/05/2020
2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
2020 Shelby GT350 is an awesome car all around. I can get in and out of it easier than most large cars. It’s fun to drive , has great sound, and the Kona blue with white stripes is amazing to look at.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Better than the GT Premium
Doc Holliday , 07/20/2020
2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Having a GT Premium convertible before buying the GT350 I can say, though the convertible was a bit more plush and comfortable and I could drop the top on a nice day, so what! After driving the GT350 none of that mattered. It is a whole different experience. The sound, the handling, that perfect shifter, it is all worth the extra money.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Shelby GT350
Related 2020 Ford Shelby GT350 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2017
- Used Porsche 911 2018
- Used GMC Acadia 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2013
- Used GMC Yukon 2017
- Used INFINITI Q50 2016
- Used Porsche Macan 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2018
- Used Ram 2500 2017
- Used BMW X3 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Ford Escape 2019
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2019 Ford Expedition
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
Research Similar Vehicles
- Audi TT RS 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2019 BMW 4 Series
- 2019 Audi RS 5
- 2019 Nissan 370Z
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- Audi A5 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 4C
- 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe