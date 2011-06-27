Used 2000 Ford Mustang Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V8
Combined MPG212118
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg17/26 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.9/408.2 mi.266.9/408.2 mi.235.5/361.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.7 gal.15.7 gal.15.7 gal.
Combined MPG212118
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm220 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm302 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l4.6 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5250 rpm190 hp @ 5250 rpm260 hp @ 5250 rpm
CylindersV6V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.1 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.41.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.8 in.35.5 in.35.5 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.29.9 in.29.9 in.
Measurements
Height53.2 in.53.1 in.53.3 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.101.3 in.101.3 in.
Length183.2 in.183.2 in.183.2 in.
Width73.1 in.73.1 in.73.1 in.
Curb weight3211 lbs.3069 lbs.3242 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Electric Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Bright Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sunburst Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Performance Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
