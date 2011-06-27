  1. Home
Used 1994 Ford Mustang Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Mustang
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V6
Combined MPG181821
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/23 mpg18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)231.0/354.2 mi.231.0/354.2 mi.277.2/415.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.4 gal.15.4 gal.15.4 gal.
Combined MPG181821
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm285 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm215 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l5.0 l3.8 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 4200 rpm215 hp @ 4200 rpm145 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.38.3 ft.38.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.38.2 in.38.1 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.52.4 in.52.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.4 in.35.9 in.35.4 in.
Rear hip Room41.1 in.48.8 in.41.1 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.30.3 in.30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room41.2 in.52.1 in.41.2 in.
Measurements
Length181.5 in.181.5 in.181.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3452 lbs.3276 lbs.3245 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.5 cu.ft.10.8 cu.ft.8.5 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.53.1 in.52.8 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.101.3 in.101.3 in.
Width71.8 in.71.8 in.71.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vibrant Red Clearcoat
  • Teal Clearcoat Metallic
  • Canary Yellow Clearcoat
  • Bright Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Rio Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Iris Clearcoat Metallic
  • Laser Red Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crystal White
  • Opal Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
