Used 1994 Ford Mustang Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/23 mpg
|15/23 mpg
|18/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|231.0/354.2 mi.
|231.0/354.2 mi.
|277.2/415.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.4 gal.
|15.4 gal.
|15.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|285 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
|285 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
|215 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.0 l
|5.0 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|215 hp @ 4200 rpm
|215 hp @ 4200 rpm
|145 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.3 ft.
|38.3 ft.
|38.3 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.1 in.
|38.2 in.
|38.1 in.
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|Front hip room
|52.4 in.
|52.4 in.
|52.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.6 in.
|53.6 in.
|53.6 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|35.4 in.
|35.9 in.
|35.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|41.1 in.
|48.8 in.
|41.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.3 in.
|30.3 in.
|30.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|41.2 in.
|52.1 in.
|41.2 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|181.5 in.
|181.5 in.
|181.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3452 lbs.
|3276 lbs.
|3245 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.5 cu.ft.
|10.8 cu.ft.
|8.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|53.1 in.
|53.1 in.
|52.8 in.
|Wheel base
|101.3 in.
|101.3 in.
|101.3 in.
|Width
|71.8 in.
|71.8 in.
|71.8 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
