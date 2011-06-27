2019 Ford Fusion Energi Consumer Reviews

Incentives make this a deal Mark_Denver , 02/16/2019 Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful 26 Mile of pure electric range (yes that is less than the Volt but in the same neighborhood of the Prius Prime). What you get is a comfortable good looking car loaded with safety and luxury features. The incentives make it less expensive then the pure Hybrid too. I've had the car since Dec 3rd and just filled up today. I'm averaging a full electric charge of actually 28 miles and getting 51.3 MPG when the battery runs out. The heated seats and steering wheel are more than enough to keep me warm. I've turned the actually climate control on 3 times and that was because of the windscreen fogging up. It handles great in the snow too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great value Tommy , 06/28/2019 Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful As my Mercedes E Class lease was about to expire I looked at a 2019 Ford Fusion Titanium with a sticker price of just over $39k. It had all of the new tech safety and luxury items. Because of federal and state tax credits which on a lease go to Ford who turns them into additional rebates a two year 13,500 mile lease was $179 a month with a $500 trade vehicle. Car is fully equipped, rides fine and is unbelievably cheap to operate. I live six miles from work and we have multiple 240 chargers so I seldom use gas. Only drawback is the short 26 mile range, which is closer to 18-20 with accessories on, for the electric motor. The exceptional value makes up for that shortcoming. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I Love My 2019 Energi Daniel Friedman , 11/09/2019 Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I got an excellent deal on a lease for my 2019 Energi Titanium. With factory incentives, state and federal rebates, my lease payment is less than $400/month with $0 out of pocket. The car is handsome, luxurious and very comfortable. The best thing is the mileage. I drive 15.2 miles to work in stop-and-go traffic, and because of the frequent braking, I get about 3.2 regen miles each way, which gets me to work and back on mostly EV only. I turn off the EV going uphill, so I don't drain the charge too quickly, so I use a tiny sip of gasoline on my commute. I went 2 full months and 1,600 miles on my first tank of gas, averaging 145 MPG. I couldn't be happier. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Surprised how much I like it. Ken Hedrick , 10/09/2019 Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My previous car was destroyed in a fire and the vehicle I really want is the Mustang Mach E which will be available next fall. I bought the Energi as a temporary car and a test case on whether I would like an electric car. So far, the car is fantastic...haven’t used a drop of gas after the drive home from the dealer. Build quality is excellent; no problems or defects so far. Only negative is the trunk which is small because of the battery. Ford missed a great opportunity with this one, but maybe the Mach E will make up for it. Six months later, on my second tank of gas. Most of my driving is less than 25 miles a day which can be accomplished solely on electric. No mechanical issues. Fantastic daily driver. Have saved a ton of money on gas. (Have solar on my roof.) Only negative is the small trunk. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse