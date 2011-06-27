  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford Festiva Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG3333
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)30/38 mpg30/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/380.0 mi.300.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.0 gal.10.0 gal.
Combined MPG3333
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque73 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm73 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l1.3 l
Horsepower63 hp @ 5000 rpm63 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle28.9 ft.28.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.50.9 in.
Front shoulder room51.9 in.51.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room47.2 in.47.2 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room50.9 in.50.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity27 cu.ft.27 cu.ft.
Length140.5 in.140.5 in.
Curb weight1785 lbs.1785 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.7 cu.ft.11.7 cu.ft.
Height55.3 in.55.3 in.
Wheel base90.2 in.90.2 in.
Width63.2 in.63.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Smoke
  • Atlantic Blue
  • Titanium Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Ultra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Medium Woodrose Pearl Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Regatta Blue
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Pastel Titanium
  • Race Yellow
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Sandalwood Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Sandalwood Spice Metallic
  • Light Titanium Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Alabaster
  • Medium Amethyst Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Medium Chesapeake Blue Metallic
  • Medium Dark Titanium Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Medium Red
  • Medium Titanium Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Pastel Steel Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
